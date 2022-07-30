How much is DJ Khaled worth? Millionaire's fortune explored as he's trolled over Mega Millions lottery tickets 

DJ Khaled may be a multi-millionaire but that did not stop him from purchasing the Mega Millions lottery tickets. On Thursday, July 28, the record producer took to his Instagram profile, sharing videos of himself holding several tickets for the upcoming lottery, which is estimated to have a grand prize of $1.02 billion.

Netizens were not impressed with the move and criticized the musician on Twitter, saying that he had ruined the odds for everyone.

Kyle Johnson @KJohnson_32 @djkhaled thanks for ruining the odds for everyone with all the lottery tickets you bought. Real man of genius right there @djkhaled thanks for ruining the odds for everyone with all the lottery tickets you bought. Real man of genius right there

No winning tickets for the Mega Millions lottery were sold on Tuesday, July 26. This raised the bar from the $830 million jackpot to the current amount.

In his Instagram video, as DJ Khaled promoted his upcoming album God Did, the musician showed off his Mega Million lottery tickets and said:

“I hope you played ‘cause I played. It’s a billion dollars, Imma at least try. Mega Millions, you see what’s going on. I ain’t playing with this. I hope you played ‘cause I did. They ain’t believe in us, God did.”

DJ Khaled also wrote in the caption:

“I got mine did you get yours are you focused I AM! #GODDID !”

What is DJ Khaled’s net worth?

DJ Khaled is one of the most successful musicians in the industry and boasts a net worth of $75 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Along with having a massive fortune, the rapper makes regular appearances on Forbes’ Hip Hop Cash Kings list.

However, things were not always like this for the talented artist. In a 2016 interview with Complex magazine, DJ Khaled revealed that he and his family were financially struggling at one point, which even resulted in him having to sleep in his car. He said in the interview:

“God has blessed me to see the luxury side of things. I’ve seen my family work so hard and come up, and I’ve seen it all get taken away. I had to man up, and part of that was sleeping in my car, getting an apartment for a month, and getting evicted the next month. Staying in the $25–$35 hotels. I just never panicked. I stayed focused and I never surrendered.”

He went on to talk about how he now has the means to take care of his parents, his wife, other family members and his team, who he also considers to be a part of his family.

DJ Khaled’s climb to success began in the 1990s when he was the DJ for Miami’s radio station 99 Jamz. His success with his radio show led to Terror Squad hiring him as a DJ.

After gaining immense traction, he went on to curate his own albums. The 46-year-old’s debut album Listennn… the Album was released in 2006. Since then, he has released several other hits including Kiss the Ring, Suffering from Success, Major Key, Grateful, Father of Asahd and Khaled Khaled among others.

One of the music producer’s most popular songs is titled All I Do Is Win, which features Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg, T-Pain and Ludacris. The song is a three-time certified platinum by the RIAA.

The musician mostly makes his money from touring, producing and endorsements. Since becoming the ambassador for Ciroc, Apple and Weight Watchers, he has acquired multiple millions from the brands.

Adding to his resume, Khaled has an impressive collection of homes across the States. In 2017, the rapper purchased Robbie William’s former house for $9.9 million. He went on to sell it for $12.5 million in April 2021.

He also owns a waterfront home in Miami which he purchased for a whopping $25.9 million.

"Give us a chance": Netizens react to DJ Khaled buying lottery tickets

Netizens have surely found it difficult to understand why the music producer felt the need to buy lottery tickets, given that he already leads a luxurious lifestyle. A few tweets read:

colleen @keim_colleen people like @djkhaled make me not want to play the lottery 🙄 like y'all already got millions, leave poor people play their game and give us a chance people like @djkhaled make me not want to play the lottery 🙄 like y'all already got millions, leave poor people play their game and give us a chance

celery @waterfruut seeing DJ KHALED with all them lottery tickets when he knows damn well he got more than enough made me do the stank face seeing DJ KHALED with all them lottery tickets when he knows damn well he got more than enough made me do the stank face

DosesofDrea @DosesofDrea You boasting on social media all ur riches, goods, and now lottery tickets ur ass don’t even need???? You are OD obnoxiously annoying af, smdh. @djkhaled You boasting on social media all ur riches, goods, and now lottery tickets ur ass don’t even need???? You are OD obnoxiously annoying af, smdh. @djkhaled

Jessica Frazier @jhunnybunny88 I wish everyone luck on the lottery except DJ Khaled. That’s it that’s the post. I wish everyone luck on the lottery except DJ Khaled. That’s it that’s the post.

BREAUX @_RichieC DJ khaled buying 50 lottery tickets don’t sit right wit me DJ khaled buying 50 lottery tickets don’t sit right wit me

B E A N Z| Credit Your Photographer Please! @PhotosByBeanz DJ Khaled and Pee buying lottery tickets is proof these people are never satisfied with the wealth they have. DJ Khaled and Pee buying lottery tickets is proof these people are never satisfied with the wealth they have.

Uchiha Skzy @KingSkeePayUp DJ Khaled flexing mega million lottery tickets is super corny, like every album he drops. DJ Khaled flexing mega million lottery tickets is super corny, like every album he drops.

ZOË @_zoemoe DJ Khaled can really go to hell for buying that many lottery tickets DJ Khaled can really go to hell for buying that many lottery tickets

Jim @jimbeb Hey God I know you haven’t heard from me in a while but please don’t let DJ Khaled win the billion dollar lottery Hey God I know you haven’t heard from me in a while but please don’t let DJ Khaled win the billion dollar lottery https://t.co/asiHeZvTc6

Flee Sampras @Trill_Cosbee Just seen a post from DJ Khaled where he got a stack of lottery tickets like he not sitting on beach front property in Miami.



Got me tight. Just seen a post from DJ Khaled where he got a stack of lottery tickets like he not sitting on beach front property in Miami. Got me tight.

Although Khaled is receiving immense flack online, it seems that even the rich love an opportunity to make easy money.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far