Where to buy Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Green” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Jordan Brand's 2023 sneaker release calendar is already sending shock waves to the sneaker world, as it includes some of the most widely loved Air Jordan 3 colorways.

In the past few weeks, the news of “White Cement,” “Wizards PE,” and GS “Hide ‘N Sneaks” colorways, which will be arriving next year, has already impressed Jordan fans. Another recent addition is the all-new “Lucky Green” rendition that will debut alongside the aforementioned variants.

The impending Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Green” colorway is expected to hit the stores on April 6, 2023. These women’s exclusive green shoes will be sold for $200 per pair. Jordanheads can buy them online from the Nike’s SNKRS App as well as a few other retail partners following the launch.

Nike’s Air Jordan 3 Lucky Green makeup draws cues from 2020 AJ1 High

Take a closer look at the upcoming AJ3 Lucky Green shoes (Image via Twitter/@kicksonfire)

The iconic Air Jordan 3 was designed with an architect's sharp eye, making it one of the most well-known silhouettes in the shoe world. This iconic piece was the brainchild of Tinker Hatfield, the illustrious figure who designed a substantial chunk of the Air Jordan line of sneakers. Hatfield created the now-iconic elephant print at MJ's insistence.

The origin and story of AJ3, as mentioned on Jordan Brand’s website, says:

“With MJ's second slam dunk contest win this time wearing AJ Ill White Cements, came an inspiring and memorable image of flight. And with it, another icon is born the Jumpman. Here, and with the help of his MVP nomination and a certain Mars Blackmon, Michael Jordan and his sleek footwear are shuttled to fame.”

Michael Jordan’s shoe label has yet again turned into a classic for its upcoming launch. Jordan Brand has a penchant for incorporating popular colorways on other models. The 2020 Air Jordan 1 High OG counterpart's name and design are both borrowed by the Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Green," which also asserts its status as a women's-only model. The mock-up images of the shoe were recently shared by a trusted Jordan insider, namely @zsneakerheadz.

Fullress @fullress



ナイキ ウィメンズ エア ジョーダン 3 レトロ “ラッキーグリーン” (NIKE WMNS AIR JORDAN 3 RETRO “Lucky Green") [CK9246-136]



fullress.com/nike-wmns-air-… 2023年 4/6 発売予定！ナイキ ウィメンズ エア ジョーダン 3 レトロ “ラッキーグリーン” (NIKE WMNS AIR JORDAN 3 RETRO “Lucky Green") [CK9246-136] 2023年 4/6 発売予定！ナイキ ウィメンズ エア ジョーダン 3 レトロ “ラッキーグリーン” (NIKE WMNS AIR JORDAN 3 RETRO “Lucky Green") [CK9246-136]fullress.com/nike-wmns-air-… https://t.co/KIKSso1Atk

This arriving Air Jordan 3 Retro features a White/Varsity Red-Lucky Green-Cement Grey-Anthracite-Sail color scheme. The complete uppers of the shoe are made using premium white tumbled leather. The timeless elephant-patterned leather panels are noticeable on the mudguards and heel counters of the shoes.

This pair's primary accent colors are lucky green and black, and a lovely sail-colored midsole gives it a classic feel. The women's exclusive is complete with a Crimson Jumpman logo stitched on the tongue flap for an additional splash of color. Similar Jumpman logos are also added to the back heels.

Finalizing the esthetics are black outer sole units and lucky green rounded metal eyelets that hold contrasting white lace loops.

Keep a watchful eye on the upcoming Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Green” rendition that will supposedly arrive in April next year. Interested readers can check them will the SNKRS App and other partnering vendors with a retail price tag of $200. It’s important to note that prices can vary with different sellers and stockists.

You can also sign up at Nike’s official website for further information and quick updates on this Air Jordan 3.

Poll : 0 votes