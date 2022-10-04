Where to buy Air Jordan 3 Retro Wizards PE shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

All of Michael Jordan's shoe releases, including the upcoming Air Jordan 3 Retro Wizards, have a backstory. The highly anticipated pair, which was first revealed in 2001 as player-exclusive shoes designed for the NBA legend, will be available in stores next summer.

The much-awaited “Wizards” player-exclusive colorway of Air Jordan 3 finally has a release date for next year. According to early reports, they will be available from Nike and a few other select retailers beginning April 29, 2023.

These limited edition pairs will be available in men's, grade school, pre-school, and infant/toddler sizes. While the first two sizes will be sold for $210 and $150 per pair, respectively, the other two will be sold for $90 and $75.

Nike’s Air Jordan 3 Retro Wizards PE shoes will feature Metallic Copper embellishments

Michael Jordan returned to the NBA in 2001, this time for the Washington Wizards, and Jordan Brand supported his comeback by reintroducing the silhouette's original "True Blue" variant, which had not been seen since its re-release in 1994.

The main disadvantage was that these Air Jordan 3 Retro lacked the "Nike Air" branding accents, despite being the original variant. While this upset some people, it was still a successful and well-received release. The fact that MJ was wearing them on the court was unsurprising given that the "True Blue" colorway subtly matched his Wizards team colour scheme.

Michael Jordan's 2001-2002 season's AJ3 Retro "True Blue" was altered, with metallic copper detailing replacing the original variants' striking red detailing. They were never available in stores because they were player-exclusive, making them extremely rare and highly sought-after in the world of collectors. Until now, that is.

The Air Jordan 3 Retro "Wizards" PE is set to make its official debut as part of Jordan Brand's Summer 2023 Retro Sneaker Collection. As previously stated, the sneakers will retain their original 1988 specifications minus the "Nike Air" logo.

These sneakers feature the Jumpman logo on the white tumbled leather tongue flaps. Their eyelets are made of blue elements. The clean white leather toe tops are surrounded by elephant textured mudguards. Elephant prints are also used to highlight the areas around the eyelets and heel counters.

More Jordan’s Jumpman branding accents are noticeable on the insoles as well as at the bottom of the outer sole units. The matching white lace loops finish off these shoes.

Readers who are interested in the upcoming Air Jordan 3 Retro Wizards PE should mark their calendars for next year. The current tentative date for their release is April 24, 2023. The prices for these highly coveted footwear pieces will range from $75 to $210 per pair, depending on the size you choose.

The sneakers will be available through Nike's online store and its retail partners.

