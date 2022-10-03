Where to buy Jordan Two Trey Black/Grey shoes? Price and more details explored 

Michael Jordan has worn a wide range of shoes throughout his career, some of which have been combined by his shoe company to create the Jordan Two Trey's dynamic design. A new Two Trey silhouette in the "Black/Grey" color scheme will be released very soon using the same hybridization technique.

The brand new "Black/Grey" colorway of the recently developed Jordan Two Trey shoe will supposedly enter the footwear world in the next few weeks. These pairs will drop with a price tag of $155 each. Those looking to add these chunky shoes to their wardrobe can find them online on the official website of Nike and other select retail shops.

Jordan Two Trey will be released in Black/Grey colors with mesh and leather overlays

Here's a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The shoes that Michael Jordan himself wore during the legendary six-championship run in the 1990s will always be hailed as some of the most distinctive designs to ever grace a hardwood floor. In light of this, Jordan Brand previously combined the silhouettes that were sported by the NBA legend during the Bulls' championship-winning run to produce an exclusive footwear design of Jordan 6 Rings.

The Two Trey design, a twist on the 6 Rings concept, is the most recent in Jordan Brand's efforts to mash different Air Jordan models, typically from the legendary Tinker Hatfield collection that covered most of Michael Jordan's time with the Chicago Bulls. That would be the AJ3 through the AJ15, with a variety of these designs incorporated into the Two Trey esthetic. The Jordan Two Trey, a followup to the hybrid models, will now appear in the latest "Black/Grey" colorway.

This exclusive model takes design cues, not from one, but from seven iconic silhouettes of Jordan Brand, such as the Air Jordan 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, and 14.The sneaker community has also witnessed the launch of “Bred,” “Ice Blue,” and “Concord” colorways of this hybrid model in the previous months.

The uppers of the sneakers are made of fine mesh and patent leather that is accented with nubuck overlays. On the sides, the black leather toes are contoured with the eponymous gray nubuck.

Complimenting the toe tops are the fine meshes used for the tongue flaps. These bold black meshed tongues are adorned with Jumpman logos on the collars. These logos are surrounded by gray puffy elements. Wrapping up these tongues are the flat black lace sets, placed on top. The underside of these flaps is adorned with brighter gray textiles.

The back heels are highlighted with gray pull tabs, featuring the different years "1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1997, and 1998," along with "JORDAN" lettering placed vertically. These pull tabs represent the debut years of the silhouettes that contributed to the making of Jordan Two Trey.

Rounding out the pairs are the crisp white midsoles encased in frosty white outer sole units. On the heels, these outsoles are embedded with Jumpman logos.

Stay tuned to the Swoosh label’s official website to receive quick updates on the upcoming Jordan Two Trey "Black/Grey" variant. With a fixed price of $155 for each pair, these high-tops will be traded via the shoe label’s website and its affiliated sellers.

