Where to buy Jordan Luka 1 Reverse Ocra shoes? Price and more details explored 

The NBA legend’s eponymous shoe company has teamed up with the Slovenian basketball player Luka Doncic for the release of another Jordan Luka 1 “Reverse Ocra” shoes.

The Jordan Luka 1 "Reverse Ocra" variant is expected to hit the sneaker market in the coming weeks. These pairs will be available in men's sizes and will cost $120.

Although we only have pricing information for adult sizes, the shoes are expected to be released in a full family-size run with grade school, little kids, and pre-school variants. You can find them on Nike and other affiliated retail merchants' e-commerce stores.

Jordan Luka 1 will be released in “Reverse Ocra” colorway with classic black and white overlays

Here's a detailed look at the impending Jordan Luka 1 Reverse Ocra sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The past few weeks have seen a lot of fresh color schemes under Jordan Luka 1 silhouette. Iterations, dubbed “Racer Blue,” “University Red,” “Neo Turquoise,” “Quai 54,” and “Football Grey,” have been introduced by the Jordan Brand so far. While some of these have already been released, others are still awaiting confirmation of release dates.

Jordan Brand has one more addition to this catalog, dubbed "Reverse Ocra," which will come in a classic black and white color scheme. The Luka 1 is designed as per Luka Doncic's clever, off-speed approach to basketball, with a revolutionary IsoPlate system and full-length Formula 23 energy foam in the midsole.

The shoe is the latest in a long line of ground-breaking performance shoes released by the Jordan Brand. This shoe's exceptional design features the Flight Plate from the AJ XXVIII and the Eclipse Plate from the AJ XXXIV.

When the player moves from front to back, the IsoPlate foot frame secures the foot by wrapping it around the medial forefoot, allowing the player to keep control of the footbed. The innovative Formula 23 foam aids the player's movement from side to side, such as during a Euro step, leap, or defensive slide. The lateral edge of the top aids in securing the foot due to the breathable Flightwire cables.

Although the majority of the uppers are black and white, the neon green tones used for the outer sole units add to the appeal of this footwear. White speckled designs cover the black toe tops and sidewalls.

White hues are used to create breathable tongue flaps and eyelets. Matching white lace loops are added to complete these tongue sections. The branding accents can be found throughout the shoe, with signature Jumpman logos on the chunky white sole units near the heel counters.

The white tongues feature Luka's signature black logo, while the black insoles feature white logos. Finally, the back heels are finished with black pull tabs on white underlays.

Keep an eye out for the Jordan Luka 1 "Reverse Ocra" rendition, which will be available in the coming weeks. These $120 shoes will be available through the Swoosh label's online store as well as select retail locations.

Following their release, these sneakers will be available in full family size. Stay tuned to Nike's official website for more information and a confirmed release date for the Luka 1.

