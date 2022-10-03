Where to buy Air Jordan 37 Guo Ailun shoes? Price and more details explored 

Michael Jordan's shoe company is preparing to release a new take on the recently developed Air Jordan 37 silhouette.

Jordan Brand will release a limited-edition shoe co-designed by its star athlete Guo Ailun. These will be available in White, Hyper Jade, and Metallic Gold overlays. The thirty-seventh shoe of the Jordan Brand has already introduced “Jayson Tatum” and “Satou Sabally” special editions in the previous months, which will be followed by Ailun’s PE colorway.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 37 Guo Ailun sneaker edition is expected to hit the market around the holiday season. These pairs will be priced at $205. Interested buyers will be able to purchase these shoes from Nike's online store as well as its partnering retail marketplaces.

The Nike Air Jordan 37 Guo Ailun shoes will be available in White with Hyper Jade and Metallic Gold overlays

Here's a detailed look at the impending Air Jordan 37 Guo Ailun special edition sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Basketball gear's market share has steadily increased over the last ten years as a result of foreign players making waves on both the international and league levels. This has significantly contributed to the NBA's growing popularity in their home countries.

Guo Ailun, a Chinese player who has been associated with NBA legend Michael Jordan's Jordan Brand since 2017, is one such athlete. For the uninitiated, he is the shoe brand's first ever China-born athlete.

Ever since its induction into the Jordan family, the player has received various dedicated releases including Air Jordan 33 and Air Jordan 36. Guo Ailun's player exclusive line will now include the brand-new Air Jordan 37, which debuted earlier this year.

The silhouette is dominated by white tones, which are accented all over by hyper jade tones and golden touches. The top leather strip coils back towards the heel counters, which are embellished with white Chinese letters. The lace set is available in two-tone white and hyper jade. The shoes' Leno-Weave uppers appear to have touches of the eponymous hyper jade tones at the borders.

The metallic gold touches on the tongue flaps, as well as the embroidered Jumpman emblem, are the main draw of these pairs. Additionally, gold accents are used for the top eyelets as well as Michael Jordan's signature in the centre of the heel pull tab.

More vibrant hyper jade hues appear on the insoles and inner linings. The white foam midsoles are glued to the multicolored rubber outer sole units to complete the overall look of the shoes.

Don't miss out on the next Air Jordan 37 Guo Ailun advanced footwear designs, which are set to release in the coming weeks. These shoes cost $205 and are available from Nike and a few other select retail outlets. Simply sign up for the Swoosh label's official website to stay up to date on the official release dates of these shoes.

