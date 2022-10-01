Where to buy Air Jordan 37 Raptors shoes? Price and more details explored 

Nike's Jordan Brand frequently releases new colorways for the Air Jordan 37 silhouette. Since debuting earlier this year, the shoe has won the hearts of sneakerheads with its advanced design and performance technology.

The model is now set to make its way into the market in the "Raptors" colorway. Mostly black, with vibrant accents of purple, red, and yellow, this pair is quite striking.

The Air Jordan 37 "Raptors" colorway will release on October 13, 2022. The exclusive pair will be available for purchase at Nike retail stores and its partnering marketplaces. Interested buyers will be able to purchase them in men's and grade school sizing options, which have price tags of $185 and $140, respectively.

Nike's Air Jordan 37 "Raptors" boasts a black Leno-weave design with red and purple accents

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan 37 Raptors sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Michael Jordan's shoe label debuted its latest Air Jordan 37 earlier this year. Ever since its induction into the portfolio as one of Jordan Brand's most refined basketball shoes, the model has been reimagined in multiple colorways. The "Beyond Borders" and "Hare" variants, alongside collaborations with UNDEFEATED and Jayson Tatum, have highly impressed fans.

The all-new "Raptors" variant of the silhouette, set to release in October, shares similarities with the original Air Jordan 7, which was introduced back in 1992 based on the same theme.

With a color palette of black, red, and purple, these sneakers appear quite sophisticated. In fact, this scheme is derived from the signature color pattern of the NBA team with its home base in Toronto.

The uppers of these AJ 7- inspired shoes are primarily made with semi-translucent black Leno-Weave. They are encircled by premium leather panels from heel to toe, around the edges of the upper and sole.

Air Jordan 37 “Raptors”

Color: Black/True Red-Club Purple-Dark Charcoal-Okra

Style Code: DD6958-065

Release Date: October 13, 2022

Price: $185



While the lace loops and the tongue flaps are mostly in a shade of black to match the rest of the design, the latter also features gray and white towards the neck. The red Jumpman logo is situated on the tongue flap.

The pull tab bears signatures of the NBA legend and his shoe label, while the heel counters have the "AJ VII" symbol etched towards the bottom. The interior features a sockliner and a tongue liner, both in red.

Finally, the Air Jordan 37 has a rubber outer sole unit in vibrant hues of purple, red, yellow, and black. The all-black midsoles, with accents of red and purple, boast the innovative Zoom Strobel padding system. This cushioning assists in improved energy return and works as an effective shock-absorbent.

On October 13, 2022, Air Jordan 37 will be officially launched in the "Raptors" colorway. You can purchase this unique black pair from Nike's retail stores or its affiliate markets. They will only be available in men's and grade school sizes.

