Where to buy Jayson Tatum x Air Jordan 36 PE “Mustang” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

After releasing his "Taco Jay" colorway earlier this year, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has once again collaborated with Nike's Jordan Brand to create a brand-new interpretation of the Air Jordan 36. The player's Ford Mustang inspired the latest shoe design.

The latest Air Jordan 36 "Mustang" PE edition from Jayson Tatum will be released on Friday, September 9, 2022. Nike's official e-commerce store, as well as a few select retail locations, will sell these shoes for $200 per pair.

The "Mustang" colorway of the Jayson Tatum x Air Jordan 36 PE was inspired by the player's car

Take a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tatum is no stranger to Air Jordan PEs. In fact, he is one of the Jordan Brand's top athletes. The Celtics forward has been seen wearing a variety of sneakers in the past, including the Air Jordan 36 "Taco Jay" and the Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low.

One of them was an appearance in a sneaker before Game 2 of the Celtics' first-round playoff game against the Brooklyn Nets. During the pre-game tunnel walk for this match, Jayson wore an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his iconic Ford Mustang. Following the release of this limited edition AJ14, the player is gearing up for the release of another Mustang-inspired Air Jordan 36 PE.

For the unfamiliar, Jayson is an avid car lover. He got a custom-built all-black Mustang with his initials painted on the back bumper for his 23rd birthday.

kiksnass @kiksnass Jayson Tatum's Air Jordan 36 Emerges in a "Mustang” Colorway bit.ly/33C6z6A take you to SSENSE || COP that on StockX > bit.ly/2MWkOGY Jayson Tatum's Air Jordan 36 Emerges in a "Mustang” Colorway bit.ly/33C6z6A take you to SSENSE || COP that on StockX > bit.ly/2MWkOGY https://t.co/Sh0aOJCxEY

Although the majority of the shoe's uppers are black, touches of silver chrome, red, gold, and blue used in different places add interest to these designs. Layers of black patent leather and fuse rands are visible across the high wear areas of the shoes, which have a black Lenoweave upper.

Furthermore, the chrome piping is visible on the ankle and around the eyelets. These detailed elements are heavily influenced by Tatum's 1966 Ford Mustang.

Moving on, the black tongue flaps feature a tri-colored racetrack stripe as well as a chrome Mustang-inspired symbol. This symbol can be found on the steering wheel and on the back of the vehicle.

Deuce is sewn in crimson behind the tongue flap as a tribute to Tatum's son. The black textile inner linings are complemented by similar black insoles with the player's name written in red. A pair of all-black lace loops complete the tongue.

The heel tabs also have a Nike Air swoosh branding tag with gold accents. The gray translucent outer sole units, silver shank plates, and the Zoom strobel system placed underneath complete the look.

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula For Game 2, Jayson Tatum laced up an Air Jordan 36 PE featuring the same classic Mustang inspiration seen on his black patent AJ 14 PE. For Game 2, Jayson Tatum laced up an Air Jordan 36 PE featuring the same classic Mustang inspiration seen on his black patent AJ 14 PE. https://t.co/otSf6bYgX9

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Jayson Tatum x Air Jordan 36 player exclusive Mustang colorway, which will be released on Friday, September 9, 2022.

These limited-edition pairs will be available for $200 through the Swoosh label's online stores and partnering retailers. Interested shoppers are advised to register on the label’s website for quick updates on this player's exclusive Air Jordan.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal