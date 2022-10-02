Where to buy Jordan Luka 1 University Red shoes? Price and more details explored 

Luka Doncic’s signature shoe Jordan Luka 1 finally debuted earlier this year. Ever since then, the design team of the business has been constantly teasing new colorways including Neo Turquoise and Racer Blue. The latest addition to the catalog is the University Red variant, which will drop later this year.

The impending Jordan Luka 1 University Red colorway will supposedly hit the shelves anytime soon in the coming weeks. Jordan Brand will be offering these bold red sneakers in full family sizes including men’s, grade-school, pre-school, and infant/toddler. Interested buyers should note that different sizes are marked with different price tags.

While the adult men’s and grade-school sizes are priced at $110 and $80 each, the pre-school and toddler sizes will cost $70 and $50, respectively. To purchase these pairs, you can check out both Nike’s online store and its partnering retail shops after the launch of these footwear pieces.

Nike’s Jordan Luka 1 University Red shoes are detailed with metallic gold accents

Here's a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Jordan Luka 1 features a groundbreaking IsoPlate construction and comprehensive Formula 23 performance foam in the midsole and is made specifically for Luka Doni's cunning, off-speed method of play.

The footwear design is the latest in a string of avant-garde performance systems introduced by the Jordan Brand in the past. These pairs will present the perfect combination of Flight Plate and Eclipse Plate. While the former was first seen on the Air Jordan 28, the latter debuted on Air Jordan 34.

The Jordan Luka 1 University Red features total red makeup. It is based on the University red, metallic gold, and vivid crimson color palette. Evidently, around 90% of the shoe is wrapped in the eponymous University Red element, with only a few discrete spots of vivid crimson across the shoe.

The only additional color on these sneakers comes from the metallic gold embroidery. These shimmery gold accents appear in the form of the player’s iconic emblem that is placed on the tongue flap, towards the collar.

For more details, Jumpman logos are added to the lace dubrae and on the medial side of the sole units. Even the lace loops are red, showing how seriously this subject is taken. Moreover, the perforations on the tongues facilitate airflow.

Finishing touches include translucent rubber on the outsole's bottom and Formula 23 padding.

In order to control athletes well over the footrest and effectively stabilize the foot when moving from front to back, the IsoPlate system comes into play and secures the foot. When a player moves from side to side, particularly during a step-back, a jump, or even a tactical retreat, the Formula 23 foam assists in the player’s furtherance.

The lateral side of the top has permeable Flightwire cables that aid in keeping the foot in place.

Don’t forget to cop these advanced Jordan Luka 1 University Red shoes that are expected to land on the shelves in the upcoming weeks. They will be easily accessible online via Nike's e-commerce stores and a few other select Jordan Brand retailers across the globe. Besides online stores, physical stores will also sell these pairs.

Made in full family sizes ranging from adults to toddlers, the prices will also vary from $50 to $110, depending upon the size you pick.

