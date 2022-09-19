5 best sneakers like Jordan Luka 1 Football Grey

Luka Dončić is one of the most active names among the athletes of Jordan Brand, and after introducing several sneakers over the years, the player finally welcomed his Jordan Luka 1 silhouette earlier this year.

A few days ago, the "Football Grey" colorway of Jordan Luka 1 was released to the sneaker community. Although the actual release date for these shoes is yet to be announced, readers can still look at other manufacturers that make shoes that are comparable if they simply cannot wait for Luka's first signature shoe. The following sneakers share some characteristics with Jordan Luka 1 Football Grey.

Five best sneakers that are similar to Jordan Luka 1 Football Grey

1) Reebok Nano X2 Men’s shoes

Take a closer look at the Reebok Nano X2 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The “Ftwr White/Essential Blue/Hint Mint” color scheme, particularly the blue touches, of Reebok Nano X2 Men’s basketball shoes appear mostly like Jordan Luka 1 “Football Grey” shoes. In addition to its colors, the structure and style of these low-tops are also quite similar to the aforementioned sneakers.

This Nano X2 special edition was intended for individuals who strive from sunup to sundown and are motivated by the rotation of the earth around the sun. The collab’s description on the brand’s official web page says,

“From pistol squats to burpees, there's no shortage of moves to take your workout to the next level. Reach for these men's Reebok shoes to stay confident in or out of the gym.”

The sneakers come with an integrated support system for stable movement in all directions, as well as a Flexweave woven upper that is airy and robust. Rounding out the shoes are rubber outer sole units with a strategic lug makeup that gives you secure traction and comfort.

2) Air Jordan 35 Morpho

Take a closer look at Air Jordan 35 Morpho sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 35 “Morpho” colorway was released on December 24, 2020. With a price tag of $180, these Guo Ailun’s collaborative sneakers were sold online on Nike's e-commerce stores and via partnering retail outlets.

Air Jordan 35 speaks mostly through its color, dotting brighter, cooler toned highlights atop a frame that is tempered by white at its mudguard and black along its lacing component and collar. Thematic blues then swiftly take center stage, adorning the strings and covering a large portion of the tooling, Eclipse Plate, and side profile.

The Eclipse Plate is also an essential component of the Jordan Luka 1 silhouette. Also, the white uppers and bright sole units make these shoes appear like the “Football Grey” color scheme of the Jordan Luka 1 shoes.

Additionally, there are some places above that feature some iridescent paneling with the Jumpman logo that somewhat matches the Chinese writing on the heel's hangtag.

3) Adidas NMD V3 Crystal White/Signal Green

Here's a detailed look at the Adidas NMD V3 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The “Crystal White/Signal Green” rendition of Adidas NMD V3 shoes was released on March 3, 2022. With a fixed price of $160 per pair, these shoes were sold on online Adidas stores and other retail vendors.

The description of these shoes on the brand’s web page reads,

“Life moves fast. But this isn't a "blink and you miss it" kind of thing. This is a "lace up and enjoy every single minute of it" kind of thing. Built on the legacy of speed, these running-inspired adidas shoes are all about holding the pace of the daily grind. Plush BOOST cushioning makes sure you feel good and supported.”

These shoes are quite similar to Jordan Luka 1 “Football Grey” colorway in their color scheme as well as in their shape and construction. Also like the Formula 23 midsole unit of Jordan Luka 1 footwear designs, these shoes are equipped with comprehensive Adidas BOOST soles that offer incredible energy returns, alongside instant comfort with each step you take.

As seen in the Jordan Luka 1 colorway, these pairs also feature neon hits on the base and off-white uppers.

The addition of digital features to the shoe has given the original NMD a fresh look. The street style of the offline world and the online style of the digital world are blended in this sneaker. For instance, the translucent heel clip makes this clear.

The shoes are built from recycled materials with the future in mind. Overall, NMDs blend traditional running shoe components with a technological twist.

4) Puma MB.01 Be You

Take a closer look at the PUMA MB.01 Be You sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

On July 29, 2022, the LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.01 "Be You" sneaker edition went on sale for $125. PUMA's online stores, as well as a few of the chosen retailers, were selling these items.

The "Not From Here DNA" wording that can be seen across the whole of LaMelo's range is adorning each side of the left and right sneakers in a unique multicolored arrangement. This rainbow's color combination includes exceptional shades of green, blue, yellow, purple, orange, and pink. The combination of these hues creates the feeling of an interstellar adventure.

The top quality mesh toe box is divided in half, with a contrasting shade on each side. The mudguards around these toe boxes are orange on one shoe while yellow on the other. The lace dubrae bears the word "Be You" immediately beside the toes.

The tongue flaps are painted in the same colors as the mudguards. These tongues are embellished with tags that have the distinctive "1 of 1" insignia upward toward collars. The upper section of the footwear is then secured by thick orange laces.

The shoe's back borrows the same jumbled esthetic, mixing galaxy print with varied dazzling tones. The notable "Rare" marking is applied to the outsoles, while the insoles still bear LaMelo's trademark wing emblem.

To provide increased speed, comfort, and weight-saving qualities, the pair used NITRO foam all across the midsole. This makes it the perfect option for active and brisk playstyles. The NITRO foam incorporated into the midsoles is comparable to the Formula 23 midsole foam used by Jordan Luka 1.

To facilitate gripping, the full-coverage non-slip rubber composition for improved traction and durability is perfect for spot up jump shots as well as rapid passes.

5) Nike Zoom Freak 4 Dark Marina Blue

Take a closer look at the Nike Zoom Freak 4 sneakers (Image via Nike)

The most recent introduction to the Nike Zoom Freak 4 “Unbelievable” iteration was dropped on September 16, 2022. Nike's online store and other authorized retailers offer these footwear designs for $135. The pair paid homage to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s incredible game and performance.

The pair came clad in a color pattern of Pink Gaze, Barely Volt, and Dark Marina Blue. The lateral reverse Swoosh of the Nike Zoom Freak 4 is adorned with the text "The one who believed would become unbelievable." Individual branding as well as the clearly apparent Zoom Air capsule on the forefoot are other noteworthy characteristics.

The pair came clad in a color pattern of Pink Gaze, Barely Volt, and Dark Marina Blue. The lateral reverse Swoosh of the Nike Zoom Freak 4 is adorned with the text "The one who believed would become unbelievable." Individual branding as well as the clearly apparent Zoom Air capsule on the forefoot are other noteworthy characteristics.

These shoes are also adorned with knocks of neon tones. Although unlike the previous shoes, the uppers of these pairs are painted in darker tones, the structure and style is quite similar to Jordan Luka 1 Football Grey shoes.

This was the list of the top five sneakers that bear close resemblance to the Jordan Luka 1 “Football Grey” shoes, in terms of color scheme, responsiveness, midsole foam, meshed construction, and more. Interested readers can check out these footwear pieces on the websites of the individual brands as well as with select stockists like StockX, Ebay, and more.

