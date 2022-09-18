Where to buy Undefeated x Air Jordan 37 shoes? Price and more details explored 

Jordan Brand and LA-based store Undefeated have previously collaborated on several occasions, and their latest edition will introduce their collaborative Air Jordan 37 shoe.

The retailer adapted its unique green and orange design to the brand-new Air Jordan 37 instead of a classic retro, taking on the recently developed Air Jordan 37 silhouette.

The upcoming Undefeated x Air Jordan 37 “Olive Green and Orange” colorway will supposedly drop sometime around the Christmas season later this year. These limited edition footwear designs will be sold for $200 per pair.

Sneakerheads can cop them via the online stores of Undefeated, Nike, and a few other partnering retail chains.

Undefeated x Air Jordan 37 shoes appear in olive and orange camo-military accents

Despite being one of the most well-known streetwear businesses in the world today, Undefeated had modest origins. Today, sneaker culture may be a worldwide phenomenon, but in the early 2000s, it was still a remarkably obscure, underground trend.

In order to cater to enthusiasts of rare and distinctive sneakers, Eddie Cruz and James Bond had the idea of establishing a sneaker shop in Los Angeles. They would collaborate with artists and other like-minded people to produce specialized footwear and limited editions.

The development of the sneaker industry in the ensuing years was greatly influenced by their early efforts.

Over the years, sneaker boutique has collaborated on a number of joint Nike SB Dunk styles, working frequently with Adidas' prestigious Consortium project. Their military-inspired Air Jordan 4 joint model is one of the most sought-after limited-edition shoes of all time.

In case you aren't familiar, Jordan Brand's 37th silhouette made its debut earlier this year. Within a few months, the ultramodern has already received a number of new colorways and makeovers. These include "Beyond Borders" and "Hare," along with collab releases with Jayson Tatum and Satou Sabally.

Michael Jordan’s shoe brand will now welcome a joint release with Undefeated.

With olive accents on the ankle collar as well as a heel counter and a camouflage Huarache-style bootie, the Lenoweave outer is reinforced by a skeletal underlay and features branding from Undefeated.

There is co-branding involving Jordan and Undefeated all over the shoe, most notably on the tongue where the 5 Strikes emblem is located beneath the orange Jumpman and on the heel of the camouflage insole. On the medial side of the toebox in orange, there is further co-branding.

Regarding the sculpted midsole, the top unit is a Zoom Strobel unit, along with a shank plate, which is used for sturdiness and durability. Jordan Brand's exclusive Formula 23 foam is employed in the heel counters and is also encased by a double-stacked zoom unit in the forefoot.

Finally, the outer sole unit draws design cues from the Air Jordan 7 once more, with various patterns visible all across the shoe in orange and olive.

Keep an eye on the upcoming Undefeated x Air Jordan 37 Olive Green and Orange variant that is expected to be launched anytime soon. With a price tag of $200, these sneakers will be sold by the webstores of both labels as well as by a slew of affiliated retail merchants.

