Where to buy Adidas NMD V3 “Solar Yellow” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Adidas, the European sportswear giant, is gearing up for the release of newly designed Adidas NMD V3 shoes. Dubbed “Solar Yellow,” the fresh makeover comes in eponymous neon yellow and black overlays.

The upcoming Adidas NMD V3 “Solar Yellow” rendition is slated to hit the sneaker world on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 7.00 am GMT. These brilliantly executed sneakers will be sold via the online stores of the shoe company and a few other retail shops. Each pair will cost you $160.

Adidas NMD V3 model will arrive in Solar Yellow hue composed of Parley Ocean Plastic

On December 9, 2015, a special premiere party was organized in New York City to officially introduce the NMD. The new Adidas design, spearheaded by Adi's VP of Global Design, Nic Galway, was able to combine elements from iconic Three Stripes models like the Boston Super, Rising Star, and Micropacer with the German athletic wear titan's flagship Primeknit and BOOST innovations.

Unlike some of the most well-received sneakers of the decade, the resulting design was the ideal synthesis of the classic and the modern.

You can stand out while also promoting sustainability with the brand new Adidas NMD R1 V3 "Solar Yellow." The outer midsole covering has been stretched for the new iteration, but some design elements from the previous iteration of this style have been retained.

A description of the upcoming Adidas NMD V3 Solar Yellow shoes on the brand’s website reads:

“Go ahead and check all the boxes with these adidas NMD_V3 Shoes. Breathable. Comfortable. Made with recycled materials. That's a yes to all three. Plus there's the style, like the perforated details, which is also where that breathability comes in. Playing with transparency, the 3-Stripes layer over the perforations, giving a glimpse at them underneath the monochrome signoff.”

The perforated mesh in the adidas NMD R1 V3 improves air flow. NMD R1 V3's upper is composed of a durable yarn made of repurposed polyester and Parley Ocean Plastic. The knit covering is held in place by "Solar Yellow" lining and "Core Black" reinforcements along the quarter's edges.

The upper is supported by a BOOST midsole with a gradient translucent overlay. The tongue flaps and lace fasteners are finished in "Core Black." The striking black laces are offset by speckled white hues. Furthermore, the insoles are stamped with Adidas branding. The translucent midsole casing also has shoe label branding prints on it.

Finally, the label's logo appears on the black outer sole units.

Adidas also emphasised the use of a sustainable design process in the creation of these sneakers, stating:

“This shoe's upper is made with a high-performance yarn which contains at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic — reimagined plastic waste, intercepted on remote islands, beaches, coastal communities and shorelines, preventing it from polluting our ocean. The other 50% of the yarn is recycled polyester.”

Don't forget to pick up these Adidas NMD V3 "Solar Yellow" footwear pieces, which will be available on September 14 for $160 per pair through Adidas' shopping website and other partnering retail sellers.

