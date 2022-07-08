Where to buy PUMA MB.01 Lo Team Colors footwear pack? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball is again joining forces with PUMA for the latest PUMA MB.01 Lo "Team Colors" footwear pack. Ball has been a long-standing collaborator of the sneaker label.

Three stylish colorways will be presented in line with NBA's 2022-2023 season. The newest LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.01 Lo "Team Colors" sneaker collection is slated for launch on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 10.00 am ET.

Each pair of these three exclusive colorways will be sold for $120. It will be offered by the e-commerce stores of PUMA, alongside a few other select sellers like Foot Locker and Champs.

PUMA MB.01 Team Colors Lo footwear collection will release three colorways

Take a closer look at the PUMA MB.01 Lo Triple White colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The widely-loved MB.01 silhouette was officially inducted into PUMA's sneaker catalog in 2021 when the young Hornets' rookie LaMelo Ball was first associated with the label. And ever since then, the duo has introduced several different colorways for Ball's MB.01 footwear style. In January 2022, they added a "Rick and Morty" themed rendition to their sneaker portfolio.

For the unfamiliar, LaMelo Ball added a low-top variation of his famous signature shoe, MB.01 Lo, in June this year. Therefore, the "Team Colors" limited edition pack will now include three new colorways, Royal Blue, Bright Red, and Triple White, for the MB.01 Lo.

The description of the arriving "Team Colors Lo" edition on the official web page of PUMA reads:

“Give your uniform an otherworldly upgrade with MB.01 Team Colors Lo—the latest addition to LaMelo Ball’s stellar shoe lineup. Featuring that distinctly intricate upper in crisp white, with Melo-branded Not From Here accents—like his signature wings and “1 of 1” motto—in contrasting royal blue, bright red, or a clean, tonal treatment, these low-top kicks are in a league all their own. The galactic sole and space-age PUMA Hoops tech, including NITRO foam, make tournament ready look interplanetary. Your game will never be the same.”

The uppers of both blue and red shoes are majorly covered with white elements, while the third triple white shoe is wholly made with distinct hues of white. The toes are fashioned with finely knitted white meshes, contrasting linings on the lace dubrae printed with "Not From Here" lettering.

Adjacent to these are the textured white tongue flaps, which sport the player's "1 of 1" mantra that serves as the first of many references to Ball and PUMA. In addition, the wings logo is also placed atop the tongues.

These pieces are fitted with NITRO foam in the sole units, which makes them more attractive. Moreover, the duo's markings are placed at different locations across the upper, adding more details.

On the rear, the heel counters are embellished with "MELO" wordings placed vertically. Furthermore, the inner linings of red and blue shoes are accomplished with black, whereas the white variant flaunts white inners.

Lastly, the insoles of all iterations are printed with the PUMA and LaMelo wings logo that finalizes the look.

Red and Blue colorways of the impending PUMA MB.01 Lo sneakers (Image via PUMA)

Set your reminder for the LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.01 Lo "Team Colors" edition, which will appear in the sneaker world on July 13, 2022.

With the determined price tag of $120, each pair will be traded by the shopping sites of PUMA and other retail outlets, including Champs Sports and Foot Locker.

