Where to buy PUMA Slipstream footwear collection? Price and more details explored 

The shoe label is throwing things back with a redesigned variant of the classic PUMA Slipstream. The original iteration of the sneaker was produced in the 1980s to benefit basketball players, but now, in 2022, the style has been resurrected with a bit of a twist.

Released on June 9, 2022, the “Slipstream” sneakers selection is easily accessible from PUMA UK’s e-commerce store, alongside other select sellers. Fetch your fav colorways for £95 (around $110). Those living in the US will have to wait for their drop, priced at $85.

PUMA Slipstream footwear pack revives the 1980s style with a modern spin

The Slipstream collection offers four colorways (Image via PUMA)

You'll notice a famous pair of sneakers on the street every year. You can not ignore it, whether it's an old design or a new approach. With that in mind, the German sportswear brand has resurrected the PUMA Slipstream, arguably one of the best sneaker models ever created.

The PUMA Slipstream style is offered in a variety of colorways, including "White/Peacoat," "Intense Red," "Gray/Violet," and "White/Black," offers a selection of flawless, full-grain leather toolings for a sophisticated appeal while maintaining its iconic '80s basketball profile.

The new collection, available in both men's and women's sizes, mixes basketball DNA with a sleek remake.

The PUMA Slipstream footwear collection’s description on the brand’s official website reads,

“Introducing the Slipstream Lo Retro Trainers from PUMA. Released as a competitive basketball shoe in 1987 and then reissued in the 2000s with crazy colourways, the iconic Slipstream Lo has made its mark at all important moments of sneaker history. It's being reimagined and updated for the sneaker lovers of today, while staying true to its basketball heritage. These Slipstream Lo Retro Trainers come with a plush leather upper, suede overlays and retro colour pops for a classic look and attitude that lasts.”

The PUMA Slipstream comes with a white leather body and black embellishments for the most acceptable timeless aesthetic 35 years after its initial release. The Slipstream 2022 edition mixes basketball-style features with sophisticated details to produce a modern shoe ideal for everyday use.

The sneaker offers a contemporary feel with its molded midsole, revamped overlays, and modified collar layout.

PUMA Slipstream tells the story,

“Back in 1987, the PUMA Slipstream Mid entered the scene as a basketball sneaker. A high-flying, slam-dunking, statement-making basketball sneaker. Now, it’s joined by the Slipstream – a rework of the original that brings an all-new energy to the game while staying true to the OG’s sporting roots.”

The latest "Slipstream" model is accompanied by a campaign that features Neymar Jr, LaMelo Ball, Danna Paolo, Romeo Beckham, and other PUMA admirers. A short video accompanying the campaign depicts the group as they go on a galactic voyage to new vistas.

What else is happening with PUMA?

On the way, PUMA knocked it out of the park with LaMelo Ball's PUMA MB.01, a low-top rendition deeply influenced by UFOs.

The footwear seems to have a similar subtle grey top as the mid, featuring a rocket flame-inspired seam around the ankle sleeve and LaMelo's 1 of 1 emblem on the tongue, which was prompted by his tattoo. The grey is accented with a vivid turquoise on the lining and imagery of a UFO on the tongue. The midsole boasts PUMA's Nitro Foam for shock absorption and agility, and the shoe is finished off with a transparent teal outsole.

The MB.01 Low “UFO” colorway will hit the sneaker world on June 16, 2022. Fetch these pairs from the shoe company’s online store, and visit the PUMA NYC Flagship store for offline purchases. Plus, the retailers like Foot Locker and Champs will also sell them.

