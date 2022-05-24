Where to buy Dunkin’ X PUMA footwear collection? Release date, price and more explored

In 2022, PUMA is branching out in terms of food collaborations, with Dunkin’s franchise being the first on the list. The shoe company and the global food chain are all set to introduce their fresh takes on two classic footwear designs, PUMA’s GV special and Triple Basketball shoes, which have been reimagined for the footwear lineup.

The latest Dunkin’ x PUMA shoe range is all set to drop on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. This playful collection, which ranges from $80 to $90, will be easily accessible via the e-commerce store of PUMA, alongside other select retailers.

Dunkin’ X PUMA footwear collection celebrates Iced Coffee Day

For this year's Iced Coffee Day, observed on May 25, PUMA and Dunkin' have decided to launch a special collaborative project. Dunkin' Ice Coffee Day is an annual affair in which the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation donates 100% of proceeds received from Dunkin' franchises around the nation to local children's hospitals.

For their maiden partnership, the shoe label’s GV Special and Triple Basketball silhouettes are dolled up in a mix of Dunkin's characteristic hues: orange and pink.

The GV special pair features a complete white leathery backdrop, which is emblazoned with orange and pink contouring.

Boardroom @boardroom



Retailing for $80-90, the collab releases on Dunkin’s “Iced Coffee Day” (May 25).



The brands have also donated the footwear to hospital partners across the US. PUMA x Dunkin’Retailing for $80-90, the collab releases on Dunkin’s “Iced Coffee Day” (May 25).The brands have also donated the footwear to hospital partners across the US. PUMA x Dunkin’ 🍩👟Retailing for $80-90, the collab releases on Dunkin’s “Iced Coffee Day” (May 25).The brands have also donated the footwear to hospital partners across the US. https://t.co/ygFtnuwRCZ

The Triple basketball shoes exhibit a playful blend of premium knit and quality mesh. Although the toe area is entirely wrapped in white mesh, the medial and heel sections are adorned with pink and orange tints.

The GV Special's laces are fashioned with Dunkin’s dual tones, whereas the Triple Basketball has a sprinkle-inspired sock liner. Tongue flaps and footbeds sporting co-branded emblems and donut symbols enhance the limited-edition aesthetic.

Proceeds of the sales will be forwarded to Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation

The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, a philanthropic institution backed by Dunkin', helps children combat starvation or illnesses. The Foundation collaborates with food banks, children's hospitals, and charitable organisations to provide children with pleasant surroundings and opportunities when they are in need.

The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation has donated over $37 million to regional and national NGOs since its establishment in 2006. The Foundation gave 171 grants to hospitals and other nongovernmental organisations in 2021 and helped in spreading happiness to sick children.

This institution undertakes various yearly programmes. To begin with, it encompasses Dunkin' Connecting Joy, which provides financial support to hospitals for the betterment of the gaming experience to paediatric patients. The Teen Prom Program offers hospitals a way to organise prom-like gatherings for patients who are unable to attend their own high school proms.

The third initiative is called Dogs for Joy, which spots highly skilled in-residence therapy dogs in health care facilities to help spread happiness to kids and serve as a comfort animal for sick children.

Edited by Saman