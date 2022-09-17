Where to buy Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 shoes? Price and more details explored 

The Swoosh label’s Jordan Brand is finally preparing to launch the highly anticipated Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 footwear designs. After being in the news for almost a year, these shoes will now launch in the upcoming weeks.

This exclusive footwear edition will arrive in the coming weeks. Early reports suggest that these pairs will be launched sometime in October 2022 and sold for $225 per pair.

Readers can find them in the e-commerce store of the Trophy Room following their launch date. However, fans will have to stick around for the confirmed release dates.

Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 shoes will celebrate the 1992 Barcelona Olympics

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan 7 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, started the Trophy Room. The trophy chamber at the Jordan family estate served as the inspiration for this elegant and distinctive retail boutique experience. The retailer provides customers with footwear, clothing, and unique items that acts as awards for their devotion and loyalty.

After months of delays and anticipations, we finally got an official look at the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 footwear edition. The collab has been in the news since 2021. Finally, the Holiday 2022 release of Jordan Brand and Trophy Room continues their creative collaboration and commemorates the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

The upcoming sneaker emerges covered in obsidian, metallic gold, and a true red color palette. These pairs draw design cues from the classic Air Jordan 7 "Olympic" and the tale of the Greatest Game Nobody Ever Saw. The crimson red underlays with creamy white accents on the uppers are upholstered in premium suede.

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Official Look at the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 "Barcelona Olympics" 🥇 Official Look at the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 "Barcelona Olympics" 🥇 https://t.co/yqH6ZAT2i0

Along with this, there are metallic gold and obsidian touches all across the uppers. The places where obsidian is prominent are the lace loops, Neoprene tongue flaps, rear heel tabs, and translucent finishes on the outer sole units. The intricacy is what really sets these shoes apart.

With the Trophy Room on the left and Michael Jordan’s Olympic jersey number "9" on the right, the metallic gold lace loops match the Jumpman emblem on the ankle as well as the bespoke branding on the rear heel counters. The Barcelona Olympics are represented by a multicolored heel pull tab added to the rear side.

Moreover, the expression "New Sheriff In Town," which all of those who saw The Last Dance can comprehend, is a sentence that MJ notably uttered after the Dream Team was put together and had their first practice, explicitly referring to the "Greatest Game."

SneakerFiles.com @sneakerfiles The Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 represents the scrimmage game on June 22nd, 1992. MJ vs Magic. Hence the date. (This is the correct date). The Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 represents the scrimmage game on June 22nd, 1992. MJ vs Magic. Hence the date. (This is the correct date). https://t.co/sxJUSFJN72

Furthermore, the right shoe insole is marked with "The Greatest Game Ever, Monte Carlo" lettering that reveals this tale. The left shoe's insole emblem then features the Trophy Room logo, their catchphrase "Welcome To The Family," and the year 1992 to symbolize the theme.

The insoles include a multicolored zigzag pattern that was specially stamped on them and was adapted from the tongue flap of the original Air Jordan 7. Finally, MJ’s signature is embossed around the heel area to conclude the sneaker design.

These exclusive shoes will be delivered in customized packaging that brings everything together and raises the design to a new level.

SneakerSpott @SneakerSpott Official images of the upcoming Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 SP.



Opinions on these? Official images of the upcoming Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 SP. Opinions on these? https://t.co/bPQeSIp65S

The sneakers are wrapped in a unique OG-style packaging that displays all three logos of the Nike Air, Jumpman, and Trophy Room. Even one of the TR emblems on the box is decorated in red, blue, and white, which is a nod to the US flag.

The timestamp of the Greatest Game Nobody Ever Saw, "June 22, 1992," can be found inside the box on the upper left of the boxtop (note that the date mentioned here is incorrect as the game originally went down a month later, on July 22).

The name of the controversial practice's location, "Monte Carlo, Monaco," alongside the phrase "New Sheriff In Town," can also be spotted inside the box.

What’s more, the interior of the box has a basketball court print on it, wrapped up with the Trophy Room emblem in the middle of the court. A tear-away piece of paper with coaches' notes is attached to a co-branded clipboard. This set is complete with three sets of laces, red, blue, and white, that are embellished with metallic gold aglets.

As of now, the Holiday 2022 is the anticipated time frame for the launch of Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 Retro sneakers. Although the SNKRS drop is also a possibility, the Trophy Room is where it will initially be released. They will sell for $225 and come in men's sizes.

