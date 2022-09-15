Where to buy Jordan Zion 2 Hyper Royal colorway? Price and more details explored 

Following the release of the Jordan Zion 1 silhouette earlier this year, Michael Jordan's shoe company wasted no time in introducing the Jordan Zion 2. This month, the sneaker company will continue its partnership with the Pelicans' star performer by releasing a Hyper Royal colorway of the same shoe.

The upcoming Zion Williamson x Jordan Zion 2 "Hyper Royal" edition will hit the sneaker market in the coming weeks. According to early reports from popular sneaker insiders, the pair could be released on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Readers are advised to check the brand's website frequently for updates on the confirmed launch date. These collaborative sneaker designs will be available in men's sizes from Nike's online store, as well as other partnering retail chains, for $120.

The Zion Williamson x Jordan Zion 2 features a Hyper Royal design with black overlays

Take a detailed look at the impending Jordan Zion 2 Hyper Royal sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Zion and Jordan Brand began working together in July 2019. The player’s first signature shoe was the Jordan Zion 1. Zion's playing style is straightforward, acrobatic, and aggressive. As a result, the second shoe, The Zion 2, was created to complement Zion's exclusive game, building on the success of the first.

Previous months saw the release of "Tonal Orange," "Dynamic Turquoise," "25 Years in China," "Voodoo," "Hope Diamond," and other colorways of the recently released silhouette, with a new "Hyper Royal" colorway round the corner.

The model's forefoot is dominated by the eponymous "Hyper Royal" blue tone, which is also applied to the mesh construction. Matching blue mudguards with "SHOCK THE WORLD" lettering surround the premium mesh-covered toe tops.

The quarter overlays and forefoot velcro straps have cracked elephant textures that are right next to the toes. The redesigned hook-and-loop forefoot strap allows you to use your full agility while maintaining your stride.

Blue tones can be seen on the perforated panels that make up the quarter and second-third of the Air Strobel-housed midsole, much before the model's darker second half. The forefoot area of the sneakers is imprinted with the player's initials "ZW'', i.e., Zion Williamson.

The shoe's back is made up of different fabrics, with a black suede heel counter complementing the upper collar and ruling over the mesh base beneath. The heel counters, which are made of high-quality black suede panels, are richly decorated with white Jumpman logos on the back.

The embedded Air-Sole unit in the heel provides lightweight cushioning both on and off the field. Under the branding accent, the Air Zoom marking is highlighted in blue on the heels. The black textile inner linings appear to be encrusted with Williamson's emblem in contrasting white hues, while the base sole is completely black.

supker @m88855771832 The Jordan Zion 2 Hyper Royal Is A Nod To Williamson’s Playing Days With Duke ift.tt/y8lhIQ5 The Jordan Zion 2 Hyper Royal Is A Nod To Williamson’s Playing Days With Duke ift.tt/y8lhIQ5 https://t.co/bTQWs3bv3j

Don't miss out on the upcoming Zion Williamson x Jordan Zion 2 Hyper Royal shoe, which is set to release on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, according to early reports. These exclusive shoes will be available through the Swoosh label's online stores and other select retailers for a presumptive price of $120 per pair.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal