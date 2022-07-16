Where to buy Air Jordan 7 SE Afrobeats shoes? Price and more details explored 

The NBA legend’s shoe label is celebrating the success of three decades of its seventh silhouette by releasing various new styles and colorways of Air Jordan 7. Earlier in March this year, the Jordan Brand spruced up the shoe with “Sapphire” makeup. In addition to this, it is also reintroducing some of its most popular colorways, namely “Cardinal Red” and “Citrus,” as a part of its anniversary celebrations. The latest update is the SE “Afrobeats” rendition, which will drop soon.

Although an official launch date is pending for the Jordan Brand’s confirmation, these African music-inspired sneakers will most likely arrive alongside the Fall 2022 releases, sometime in October. The special edition “Afrobeats” rendition of Air Jordan 7 will be marketed for $210 per pair, through the Nike’s e-commerce stores as well as by a selection of retail outlets.

Air Jordan 7 SE Afrobeats edition comes with West African detailings

Take a closer look at the forthcoming Air Jordan 7 SE Afrobeats shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Honestly, the 30th anniversary celebrations of the shoe would be incomplete without these stylish SE “Afrobeats” edition, which is a tribute to the eponymous music category that belongs to the West African region. The Jordan Brand’s official web page highlighted the story and evolution of its seventh silhouette as:

“The Air Jordan VIl was the shoe worn by MJ on his way to becoming an international icon. Not only did he repeat as a NBA champion, Finals MVP and MVP during the regular season, he also led the USA to a gold medal at the 1992 summer games in Barcelona.”

They further added:

“As MJ's prominence rose, the AJ VIl steered the Air Jordan line in a new direction. In an effort to distinguish Air Jordan from Nike as a whole, the shoe saw two daring omissions by design exterior Nike branding and a visible Air window. Foreshadowing even bigger changes to come, the Air Jordan line now began to be marketed separately from Nike Basketball.”

The reinterpreted Tinker Hatfield design features “Vechetta Tan,” “Taxi,” “Dark Concord” and “Black” color scheme all over. Minimal white hits are also used to enhance the appeal of these footwear pieces. The majority of the uppers are wrapped in tan hued sleek leathers. The toe areas, medial sides, eyelets, heel counters, and laterals are all done with tanned leathers.

The tongue flaps have black and white striped designs on them and are topped with rich black laces. These hotchpotch stripes on the tongues are emblazoned with “Air Jordan” lettering towards the collars.

What’s more, the side rails as well as the heel areas feature bulging designs of Jumpman insignia and other zigzag elements depicting Afrobeats, which can be felt on touching them.

At the back, the heels are beautifully complimented with Nike Air swoosh embroidery designs achieved with black. The perforated heel pull tabs are also prominent on the rear sides. These pull tabs are placed right next to the similar black and white striped designs that are placed on the heel tabs.

The other colors, namely Taxi Yellow and Concord Purple, are utilized on the sole units to make them more vibrant. The all-black sole units are embellished with the two mentioned hues on the sides, which match the rest.

Sign up to Nike’s official website for future updates on the forthcoming Air Jordan 7 SE "Afrobeats" shoes. These footwear pieces will supposedly drop with a determined price tag of $210 for each pair. Get your hands on them through the shopping sites of Nike and select sellers.

