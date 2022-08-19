Where to buy LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.01 “Iridescent Dreams” colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored

LaMelo Ball has achieved considerable success in the NBA and has also prospered in his collaboration with PUMA.

Ball introduced his first signature shoe with the company, the MB.01, late last year. Since then, he has provided a number of colorways in addition to a low-top version of the shoe.

Once again, the collab is gaining steam with their freshly crafted “Iridescent Dreams” colorway of the shoe, which will drop soon. The soon-to-be-released LaMelo Ball’s PUMA MB.01 “Iridescent Dreams” rendition is scheduled to enter the sneaker world on August 22, 2022, at 10 am EST.

Interested shoppers can buy their footwear pieces from PUMA’s e-commerce website. Each pair will cost you $125.

LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.01 shoe appears in Iridescent Dreams color palette with black makeup

Take a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Previously, in 2022, the duo released a slew of new and chic colorways of the player’s signature shoe. Renditions including UFO, Be You, Rick and Morty, Queen City, Galaxy, and Team Colors were debuted at the time. To broaden their collaborative catalog, the duo will now embrace “Iridescent Dreams” makeover of the silhouette.

The description of the Iridescent Dreams color scheme on the brand’s website reads:

“The new LaMelo Ball drop, MB.01 Iridescent Dreams, is here. In sleek black, the now-iconic disruptive design gives off a game-ready glow with its luminous Melo branding. Living up to his “1 of 1” motto, the Not From Here footwear proves yet again that some things just can’t be replicated. So, make like the basketball star and bask in the vibe of this high-shine style—on and off the court. With space-age PUMA Hoops tech, including NITRO foam, be ready to illuminate the lane and your look.”

VI$H SPORTS @vishsports LaMelo Ball e PUMA apresentam a colorway "Iridescent Dreams" do MB.01 LaMelo Ball e PUMA apresentam a colorway "Iridescent Dreams" do MB.01 👟🏀 https://t.co/ux1CCFFHAP

The MB.01 "Iridescent Dreams," which arrives in time for fall basketball, features a triple black esthetic that is complemented by iridescent detailing on branding components all over. Right next to the meshed toes, the "Not From Here" lettering is added around the lace dubrae with a lustrous finish.

The brand describes its breathable upper mesh construction as,

“Disruptive upper construction made with breathable monomesh for a supportive yet ultra-lightweight feel.”

Moreover, LaMelo’s widely regarded "1 of 1" slogan is printed on bold black tongue flaps, towards the collars. Finally, the tongue areas are finished off with similar black lace fasteners. Around the collar, the MB.01 silhouette’s wing designs are noticeable in a black finish that has a sheen on it.

On the rear side, the heel counters feature a tiny PUMA logo with "M.E.L.O." lettering underneath. This completes the co-branding on the heels. While the exterior of the kicks are entirely black, the insoles are made brilliantly colorful with the player’s signature wings insignia on top. Here, the sockliners are also complete with black textiles.

Rounding out the shoes are the non-slip rubber outer sole units that combine durability and traction. The sole units are also equipped with NITRO foam for responsive cushioning.

Ultimately, a breathable mesh upper is the most significant factor in the pair, which guarantees that each pair is court-ready. The brand’s web page wrote about its NITRO foam and responsive cushioning as,

“NITRO foam throughout midsole for superior responsiveness and comfort while remaining lightweight. Perfect for high-energy, explosive playstyles.”

小言 @ko_go_to PUMA is launching the newest LaMelo Ball sneaker, the MB.01 “Iridescent Dreams” colorway this month.＞＞



PUMA MB.01 “Iridescent Dreams”

Color: Puma Black

Style Code: 376678-02

Release Date: August 22, 2022

Price: $125 PUMA is launching the newest LaMelo Ball sneaker, the MB.01 “Iridescent Dreams” colorway this month.＞＞PUMA MB.01 “Iridescent Dreams”Color: Puma BlackStyle Code: 376678-02Release Date: August 22, 2022Price: $125 https://t.co/LMQR04eKuw

Don’t forget to catch these PUMA MB.01 Iridescent Dreams shoes slated to arrive on August 22, via the shoe label’s online store for a fixed price of $125. You can also sign up to the brand's website for timely updates on future releases.

