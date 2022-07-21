Where to buy LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.01 'Be You' shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

LaMelo Ball and the German athletic label PUMA have once again teamed up to stun the sneaker community with an intergalactic take on their freshly designed PUMA MB.01 silhouette. Dubbed 'Be You,' the upcoming shoe is loaded with splashes of color.

Earlier in 2022, the widely loved duo debuted their 'Rick and Morty,' 'Galaxy,' and 'Team Colors' editions, which impressed sneakerheads all around.

The LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.01 “Be You” footwear edition is slated to drop on July 29, 2022, for $125. These units will be offered by PUMA’s online stores as well as a bunch of selected stores.

LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.01 Be You is wrapped in galaxy-inspired overlays

The upcoming colorway is dressed up in similar hues to that of the previously introduced 'Galaxy' edition. However, for the latest rendition, the two parties opted for a more vibrant colorway loaded with neon details all over.

The latest version draws cues from the past colorways of LaMelo Ball’s signature shoe. PUMA describes it as:

“Combining elements from each LaMelo Ball drop, the MB.01 Be You is a striking culmination that’s as rare as its creator. Vibrant colors and patterns collide with an array of next-level details for an intergalactic shoe with originality to spare.”

Each side of the left and right shoes is decorated with a separate rainbow treatment, with the “Not From Here DNA” lettering that can be seen throughout LaMelo's collection. This rainbow palette features distinct hues of green, blue, yellow, purple, orange, and pink. These colors are blended together to provide the impression of an interplanetary adventure.

The premium mesh toe box is split in half, with each side sporting a different color. These toe boxes are outlined with mudguards of orange on one shoe and yellow on the other. Right next to the toes, the lace dubrae features “Be You” lettering.

The colors used on the mudguards also feature on the tongue flaps. Towards the collars, these tongues are adorned with tags boasting characteristic “1 of 1” markings. Thick orange laces then wrap up the top of the sneakers.

The rear side of the shoe adopts the same mismatched esthetic, combining galaxy print and various highlighter tones.

While the insoles feature LaMelo's famous wings logo, the noteworthy "Rare" labeling is done on the outsoles.

The pair employs NITRO foam throughout the midsole to offer improved responsiveness, comfort, and weight-saving properties. This makes it an ideal choice for fast-paced as well as energetic playstyles.

Moreover, comprehensive non-slip rubber composition is used for improved traction and durability. These refinements are great for spot up jumpers and rapid cuts. PUMA further highlights the significance of the innovative monomesh as breathable and super lightweight.

Look out for the LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB0.1 “Be You” colorway, dropping on PUMA's website as well as a few other retail partners on July 29, 2022.

