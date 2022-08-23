Where to buy Reebok Classic Leather Atmos x Baby Star sneakers? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Atmos Tokyo recently partnered with Reebok and the Japanese snack maker Oyatsu to create a limited-edition Baby Star Ramen Reebok Classic Leather sneakers. The sneaker features noodle-printed overlays inspired by the world-famous crunchy noodle snack.

The upcoming Baby Star Ramen x Atmos Reebok Classic Leather footwear design will be available first in an online raffle starting on August 29, 2022 and running until September 2, 2022. Following this, Ramen fans and other interested buyers can also cop them via the Atmos’ online website from September 3, 2022, onwards. Each pair will cost you ¥13,200 (around $96).

Baby Star Ramen will introduce food-themed Reebok Classic Leather shoes with Atmos

Take a closer look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

For the uninitiated, Baby Star Ramen has been a widely recognized savory since its inception in 1959. They are basically crunchy noodle snacks that are widely available in convenience stores and supermarkets throughout Japan and other countries.

As part of a chain of unusual partnerships that also includes a recently released Babeer brew, Baby Star Ramen has lately given a pair of Reebok Classic Leathers a brilliantly executed kitschy makeover.

Not long ago, the official Instagram page of Atmos Japan announced the details of the upcoming collaborative release. In its caption, the retailer defined Classic Leather shoes as:

“The CLASSIC LEATHER, which was born in 1983, has been loved by many people as a classic model for a long time to date. By combining the sole, this model has gained popularity not only as a running shoe with high functionality, but also as a fashion item that can be worn in everyday life.”

As the name suggests, Reebok Classic Leather sneakers are made using superior quality leather elements. The upper portion of this upcoming footwear collection flawlessly combines suede and textured leather panels.

Although the majority of the uppers are covered under sleek white leather, hits of red and yellow at distinct places make these food-themed shoes more enticing. The imagery of popular Ramen characters such as "Hoshio-kun" and "Bay-chan" is also used to enhance the overall design of the silhouette.

The suede white toe tops have perforations to allow for airflow. White leather mudguards outline the toes. The white eyelets and tongue flaps are located next to the toes. These tongue flaps are adorned with Reebok branding tags as well as RAMEN lettering placed directly next to the eyelets. Finally, white lace fasteners complete the tongue areas.

On the back, the heel is imprinted with the Baby Star Ramen icon characters "Hoshio-kun" and "Bay-chan" on the left and right, and the Baby Star vector logo on the side. The color scheme is uncannily similar to that of the Baby Star Ramen package.

The noodles' symbolic pattern is fully utilised. The insignia on the insole distinguishes this pair as one-of-a-kind, making it difficult for sneakerheads and Baby Star Ramen fans to resist.

Rounding out the shoes are the sole units in an ordered layer of yellow, white, and red. The outer sole units are painted red to match the rest.

Mulboyne @Mulboyne Atmos, Reebok and Baby Star Ramen have come together for a limited edition sneaker. hypebeast.com/2022/8/baby-st… Atmos, Reebok and Baby Star Ramen have come together for a limited edition sneaker. hypebeast.com/2022/8/baby-st… https://t.co/OXZxlTjt4s

Mark your calendars because the new Baby Star Ramen x Atmos Reebok Classic Leather sneakers will be given away first through an online draw from August 29 to September 2. Following that, it will go live on Atmos' website on September 3.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal