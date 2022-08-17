3 upcoming Reebok releases in August Week 3 (August 18 to August 25)

For decades, the British sportswear label Reebok has provided the sneaker community with dependable and dapper silhouettes for every aspect, be it basketball, running, hiking, tennis, CrossFit, or lifestyle shoes.

Each of these silhouettes has been made meticulously and proved reasonably durable. The label, during the '80s, became a playground for experimentation, and under Paul Fireman, it started to turn over $1.5 million per annum, which has grown ever since.

The label has reached new heights; everyone owns a pair or two in their closet. With such a wide variety of silhouettes, the label launches new colorways weekly.

Sportskeeda looks into the releases of the third week of August (August 18 to August 25).

Top 3 sneakers being launched by Reebok in August Week 3 (August 18 to August 25)

1) Reebok Question Mid Blue Toe Basketball shoes

For the latest Question Mid colorway, the British footwear label is reminiscing the past by taking things back to Allen Iverson's rookie days. The Blue Toe colorway, which initially debuted back in the 1996-97 NBA season, is being re-released with a few modernistic twists.

Twenty-five years after the inaugural release, the latest Blue Toe is equipped with several OG details. The shoes' upper is constructed out of tumbled leather clad in white. This white base is contrasted with the blue-colored toe boxes, pearlized forefoot, and more.

The Ftwr White/Classic Cobalt/Clear colorway is carried with a signature ghillie lacing system, with the shoe leading to the eye of the label's signature vector branding over the tongues. The logo further appears over the lateral profile, alongside the "REEBOK" branding. The branding is seen along the eyelets, and the OG "Q" moniker from the Question silhouette is stamped onto the heel.

A flair is added with a custom sock liner and the OG-inspired packaging. The shoe is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Reebok on August 18, 2022, for a retail price of $160.

2) Reebok Nano X2 TR Adventure sneakers

Nano X2 TR Adventure sneakers (Image via Reebok)

The British footwear label gave the performance shoes an update which solved all the problems for the training. The latest Nano X2 TR Adventure training shoes are for outdoor fitness.

The silhouette's design was achieved through the updates to the original Nano X1, as the upper is given a tweak with a stretch ripstop material, which provides enhanced breathability. The anti-microbial sock liner offers protection against natural elements. The site provides details of the shoes:

"Stair sprints. Tricep dips on park benches. Pull ups on the playground. Make the outdoors your gym in these men's Reebok training shoes. Floatride Energy Foam in the forefoot gives you a lightweight feel and responsive ride while an updated heel collar increases your comfort."

The upper features bungee-inspired shoe laces and a Floatride Energy midsole, which gives a secure fit and improved responsiveness. The lugged rubber outsoles provide maximum tract on sandy trails and wet grass.

The latest color comes clad in Orange Flare/Core Black/Solar Acid Yellow colorway, with the orange flare hue becoming a base color and the core black and yellow being accentuated over the additional details.

The sneakers can be availed on the official e-commerce site of the footwear label on August 18, 2022, at a retail price of $140.

3) Reebok x Jurassic World Dominion collection

The Jurassic World franchise is entering the footwear world with Bolton-based sportswear label Reebok. The two are celebrating the launch of Jurassic World: Dominion, the latest release from the film franchise. The two are celebrating the June 2022-launched movie's huge success at the box office.

The collection will include apparel as well as footwear options. The collaboration will include seven footwear options, slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of the footwear label on August 25, 2022.

The collection pays homage to the dinosaurs and the bioengineering themes of the latest movie. The seven-piece footwear collection includes Classic Leather Ripple, LX2200, Club C Revenge, Nano X2 Adventure, Zig Kinetica 2.5, and the Beatnik Slide.

Leading the collection is the Answer DMX, which comes clad in natural colors, and reptile-inspired materials. The sneakers' makeover is inspired by the movie Gigantosaurus. The upper is constructed out of hardware accent pieces, while the heel comes clad with spikes. The shoe can be availed in unisex sizes for a retail price of $200 on August 25, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht