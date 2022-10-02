Where to buy Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Playoffs” shoes? Price and more details explored 

Jordan Brand, Nike's flagship sublabel, is preparing to reintroduce one of its iconic Air Jordan 12 Low Golf "Playoffs" shoes. As the name implies, these shoes have historical significance in Michael Jordan's life as he wore them during his playoff season. These black and white low-tops will be back in stock soon.

The forthcoming Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Playoffs” is expected to be re-released anytime soon in the coming weeks. These pairs will be sold for $220 per pair. Those looking to buy them can find these AJ12s in the online locations of Nike and its select retail shops.

Nike’s Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Playoffs” will be reintroduced in black and white colorways

Here's a detailed look at the impending Air Jordan 12 Low Golf Playoffs sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Jordan Brand is hard at work on its twelfth silhouette, introducing new colour schemes and reintroducing some of its most beloved designs from previous years. Even collaborative capsules, like the one released with Eastside Golf, add to the Air Jordan 12's catalogue, which has already seen "French Blue," "Metallic Gold," and "Driftwood" variations this year.

The origin of Air Jordan 12 silhouette on the Jordan’s website is described as:

“Jordan's 1996-97 season is one for the history books. In Game 5 of The Finals, MJ put on a legendary performance, scoring 38 points, grabbing seven rebounds and handing out five assists while suffering a 103-degree temperature against the Utah Jazz. MJ would ultimately lead his team to yet another title. Similar to MJ's enduring drive, the technology and construction of the Air Jordan XII helped solidify it as one of the most durable Air Jordans of all time.”

For those unaware, NBA Michael Jordan wore this colour scheme during a 1997 playoff run that included some of his most illustrious performances.

Although the majority of the uppers are made of tumbled black leather, the addition of white and red accents makes these footwear designs more appealing. To begin, the mudguards are made from a mix of crisp white and black tumbled leathers.

The black tongue flaps are located next to these toes. These tongues are adorned with the traditional Jumpman logo in red near the neck. The bold black lace loops added to the top complete the tongues. The Jumpman lettering logos have been added to the pair's midfoot area.

The golf-specific version of the shoe features a "For the Love of 18" heel pull tab. The Jumpman logo sits on top of this pull tab, with Michael's jersey number "23" underneath. These branding accents are done in Varsity Red. The pairs are completed with white pebbled midsoles with seven detachable twist spikes attached below.

Keep an eye out for the classic Air Jordan 12 Low Golf "Playoffs" rendition, which is expected to hit stores in the coming months. Fans will have to wait for the confirmed release dates of these highly sought-after low-top sneakers, which will retail for $220. Do sign up for the brand's website to receive timely updates on the release dates of these Golf shoes.

