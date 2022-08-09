Where to buy Air Jordan 12 Hyper Royal shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored

The NBA legend’s shoe business is consistently working on all its silhouettes, particularly Air Jordan 12 is witnessing a slew of fresh makeovers this year. The latest in the silhouette’s catalog will be a women’s edition of the twelfth shoe, labeled as “Hyper Royal.” The sneaker edition will arrive soon with two-toned leather panels.

The women’s exclusive Air Jordan 12 “Hyper Royal” footwear edition is expected to hit the footwear market on September 1, 2022. Nike’s SNKRS app, along with other partnering vendors, will offer these blue and white pairs for $200.

Air Jordan 12 arrives in women’s exclusive “Hyper Royal” colorway

Take a detailed look at the new sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The design of the Air Jordan 12 sneakers was conceptualized by Tinker Hatfield. Years ago, in 1996, the designer released the first edition of these shoes. The timeless sneaker design continues to dazzle Jordanheads and other sneaker enthusiasts years after it was introduced. The origin and heritage of AJ12 on Nike’s website reads,

“Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took to the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will, while capturing the imaginations of fans worldwide.”

2022 has been a fantastic year for the twelfth signature silhouette of the NBA legend. The sneaker community has been receiving multiple fresh designs and color schemes of Air Jordan 12 since the beginning of this year. Quite recently, colorways like “Stealth,” “Black Taxi,” and “French Blue,” appeared online, alongside collaborative lineups of A Ma Maniere and Eastside Golf.

The shoe features complete leather construction on the uppers. Although it is dubbed “Hyper Royal,” most of the sneaker is covered in bold black overlays. White sole units and silver eyelets are added to further accentuate the look. Minimal silver accents are highlighted with eyelets added near the neckline of these high-tops.

Here, two types of leather are put together to accomplish this brilliant design. The tumbled black leather is used as an underlay, while the reptile skin-textured leather is utilized as a topping in the eponymous color scheme.

The blue leather predominantly covers the mudguards and medial sides of the uppers. Seemingly, quilted black leathers are responsible for tongue flaps, collars, eyelets, and heel counters. The tongues are adorned with Michael Jordan's jersey number “TWO 3,” that is embroidered vertically on top. The characteristic Jumpman logos finally finish off the tongue flaps and matching black lace fasteners are complete the front part.

Moving on, the black textile inner linings and sockliners boast colorful shaded insoles. These insoles are printed with customary Jumpman logos in white.

The black heel counters are done with the Jumpman emblem with the player’s jersey number placed underneath. Ultimately, the white sole units are employed to achieve the perfect base for them. Towards the forefoot, the purple logo is embedded on the vibrant outer sole unit.

Save the dates for the arrival of Air Jordan 12 “Hyper Royal,” which will reportedly drop on September 1, 2022. You can place an order on Nike’s SNKRS app or purchase the sneakers from select retail locations for $200 per pair.

