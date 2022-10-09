Where to buy Nike KD15 Aunt Pearl shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Swoosh label is making preparations for the launch of an all-new “Aunt Pearl” colorway of its recently developed Nike KD15 silhouette. Kevin Durant’s shoe will sport a pink outfit as a tribute to his aunt Pearl, who died of cancer.

The impending “Aunt Pearl” colorway of the Nike KD15 silhouette is ready to make its debut on October 21, 2022. These exquisitely made shoes will be sold for $160 per pair. Interested purchasers can find this alluring pink shoe on the Nike’s online store, alongside a few select retail shops.

Nike KD15 will arrive in Aunt Pearl makeup made with distinct hues of pink

Here's a detailed look at the impending Nike KD15 Aunt Pearl sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike LeBron 20 and the Nike KD15 are two significant milestones that the Swoosh’s Basketball line is embracing this year. It is exceptional for a basketball star to have their own distinctive shoe line with such enduring appeal.

Kevin Durant’s fifteenth silhouette that was only unveiled earlier this year, has already secured multiple new colorways that have surely thrilled his fans. Iterations like “Napheesa Collier,” “Light Lemon Twist,” “Midnight Navy,” “Community Pink,” and more have already been received by the sneaker world so far. The Swoosh label is broadening the catalog of this new design with another “Aunt Pearl” variant.

The description of the KD15 shoe on the Nike’s website says:

“Kevin Durant thrives in big games. When the stakes are high, he'll play every minute if it means getting a crucial victory. The KD15 is ready to go the distance. Lighter than his previous signature shoe, it helps you stay bouncy and comfortable in crunch time. The ride is as smooth as KD’s pull-up jumper and the cushioning is as plush as his right-to-left crossover in traffic, so that you can feel contained when your team needs you the most.”

Kevin Durant first paid homage to his Aunt Pearl when the Nike KD 4 was released. His aunt was a lung cancer patient who tragically passed away in 2000. Since then, the player has created at least one all-pink colorblocking on each of his signature sneaker designs. Most recently, the Nike KD 15 "Aunt Pearl" hue surfaced on the internet.

Take a closer look at the heels of the impending Nike KD15 shoes (Image via Sole Retriever)

The complete shoe sports a Pink Foam/Light Orewood Brown-Light Arctic Pink-Hyper Pink color scheme. The upper portion of the silhouette is covered in a combination of premium mesh, satin, superior suede, and plastic, with the majority of it adopting varying pink hues. A light pink mesh base with matching laces sits on top of the white satin tongue flap. To play in different styles, two sets of dark and light lace loops are delivered with these pairs.

Artful KD branding is embroidered in 3D velour on top of the tongue, and the tongue lining pays tribute to Aunt Pearl and the Kay Yow Cancer Foundation. A Nike Swoosh that extends back to the suede collar is housed in a tonal pink plastic cage that runs along the midfoot. Back on the heels, the pull-tab is embellished with a rose on the left and Aunt Pearl writing in a cursive script on the right foot.

Finalizing the esthetics is a semi-translucent pink outer sole unit that is combined with a two-tone pink midsole underneath the foot.

On October 21, 2022, Nike and a few Nike Basketball retail shops will offer the Nike KD 15 “Aunt Pearl” shoe both online and in-store. The retail price for the men's size options is $160 for each pair.

