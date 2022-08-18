Where to buy the 9th Wonder x Nike KD 15 Charles Douthit colorway? Price, release date, and more explored

Nike-sponsored player Kevin Durant is known for his various off-court interests, and music is one of them. Slim Reaper (Kevin Durant's nickname) is showing his affinity for music with his Nike partnership and collaboration with the music producer 9th Wonder. The NBA player is dressing up his signature silhouette from the KD line in 9th Wonder's music album theme.

The producer collaborates with Kevin Durant and Nike to produce a variation of KD 15 shoes. The newly unveiled 9th Wonder x Nike KD 15 Charles Douthit colorway is inspired by the album Zion V: The Ballad Of Charles Douthit, released by the music producer in 2020.

The label hasn't officially announced a release date for the sneaker. However, according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair is expected to be released on SNKRS in the coming weeks.

More about the upcoming 9th Wonder x Kevin Durant x Nike KD 15 Charles Douthit colorway

Upcoming 9th Wonder x Kevin Durant x Nike KD 15 Charles Douthit colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

After previously unveiling the KD 15 silhouettes in collaboration with the music producers Cardo and Boi-1da, the Nike KD line is expanding its music-themed sneakers catalog with a collaboration with the hit music producer 9th Wonder.

The music producer, 9th Wonder, is well respected in his field of hip-hop genre production and has worked with many significant pop-cultural figures, including the likes of Drake, Eminem, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Jay Z, Lil Wayne, and many more.

The music producer is stepping out of his comfort zone and entering the sneaker sphere as he will release his first colorway with the label. The latest unveiled KD 15 "Charles Douthit" colorway pays homage to Patrick Denard Douthit, also known as 9th Wonder (stage name).

Sneaker News @SneakerNews 9th Wonder's "Charles Douthit" rounds out the Nike KD 15 "Producer Pack" 9th Wonder's "Charles Douthit" rounds out the Nike KD 15 "Producer Pack" https://t.co/uPXjLj2N5q

The hardwood-ready vibrant kicks are inspired by the 2020-released Zion V: The Ballad Of Charles Douthit album. The sneakers' upper comes constructed out of mesh and suede materials. The upper's base comes clad in black mesh, whereas the heel counters come in a light tan hue in suede material.

9th Wonder is known for taking classical music and tuning them into remixes with a vibrant touch. His similar process is carried out on the shoe as he adds vibrant touches and multiple color-blocking strikes.

The sneakers come clad in multiple accents on the overlays, which include blush pink, purple, and max orange.

The most overt call-out to the 9th Wonder is given by the tongue branding, which comes in a mismatched pattern. The right pair bears a "KD" lettering, which is a nod to Kevin Durant, whereas the left pair features a "9th" lettering, which is a nod to 9th Wonder.

小言 @ko_go_to Official Photos of the 9th Wonder x Nike KD 15 “Charles Douthit”



In addition to collaborating with hit-making producers Boi-1da and Cardo, Patrick Denard Douthit, better known as 9th Wonder, is the latest to release his own KD 15. Official Photos of the 9th Wonder x Nike KD 15 “Charles Douthit”In addition to collaborating with hit-making producers Boi-1da and Cardo, Patrick Denard Douthit, better known as 9th Wonder, is the latest to release his own KD 15. https://t.co/KwJ3WDiCpY

The mismatched pattern continues with the opposing hits of orange and purple featured on the sock liner, back tab, and the inner tongue. The right shoe's interior lining comes dripped in purple, whereas the other side is touched up in orange.

Both the sock liners gave a special nod to the music producer with the "Charles Douthit" lettering embroidered onto the interior side of the tongues.

The TPU wings on the lateral and medial sides come clad in a transparent black pattern, which continues with a black midsole, featuring a full-length Zoom Strobel technology. The duality continues with Zoom airbags and the icy outsoles.

The Charles Douthit sneaker is set to drop in the coming weeks via SNKRS and at select retailers for $160.

Edited by Piyush Bisht