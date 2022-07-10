Where to buy Beyonce's Ivy Park x Adidas IVYTOPIA collection? Release date, price, and more explored

Beyonce's athleisure label, Ivy Park, and Adidas are back with another creative collaborative collection, dubbed IVYTOPIA. The collection is inspired by the journey one takes to discover themselves and their own nirvana. It will include apparel, footwear, and accessories options.

As with the previously launched collaborations of the dynamic duo, this collection will include distinct looks and styles in inclusive sizes and gender-neutral options. The collaborative collection, titled IVYTOPIA, will be released on the official e-commerce websites of Adidas and CONFIRMED on July 21, 2022, and in physical stores on July 22, 2022.

More about the upcoming Ivy Park x Adidas IVYTOPIA Summer 2022 collection

Upcoming Beyonce's IVYTOPIA summer 2022 collection, which inspired one to escape to their personal nirvana (Image via Adidas)

The collection takes inspiration from nature but also inspires the wearer to look inwards. Modern silhouettes and striking swimwear stand out in this collection. All the pieces are size-inclusive. The Adidas press release gives us a small introduction to the collaborative collection:

"A transformative utopia awaits you in a state of mind we call IVYTOPIA. The line explores the collective connection we share after emerging from a period of isolation. IVYTOPIA imagines the possibilities of this journey with one another, dreaming and exploring our infinite potential."

It further adds:

"Whether a beach, mountain range, or urban oasis, the setting is unlimited, as long as it makes you feel hopeful for what’s yet to come."

The upcoming collection is boasts hues of quarts (off-white), hawk's eye (khaki), pyrite (silver), jasper (solar yellow), and lapis lazuli (shock cyan). A few pieces have mystical crystal or floral-inspired prints. The natural and the organic come together with futuristic shapes and details in this collection, staying true to the Ivy Park design language.

The entire collection is made with smart textiles like printed power mesh, stretchy twills, metallic high shine spandex, and French terry, which reflects Ivy Park's dedication to its roots of athleticism. Our favorites from the collection include:

Stan Smith: $110 Savage: $180 Mule: $150 Ultra Boost: $200 Swimwear: $45-$120 (including coverups) Kid’s Swimwear: $35-$65 Crystal print reversible bomber: $150 Pyrite (silver) metallic styles - $65 - $200

The bold crystal prints and the high-voltage color palette of the collection make it ideal for summer.

The accessories of the collection include a 5-panel wide brim hat, a sun hat, an IVP bucket hat, an oversized tote, and 3-pack sock assotments. There are plenty of footwear options too such as a reimagined Stan Smith, Savage sneakers and Ultra BOOST in an engineered knit.

The Adidas site talks about the goal of the collection:

"IVYTOPIA is truly about overcoming a trying time together and embracing that light at the end of the tunnel with shining optimism in looks that will transcend and elevate any occasion. It’s time to emerge and rediscover the world around you."

The adult collaborative capsule consists of 52 apparel pieces, 4 footwear silhouettes and 7 accessories, whereas the kids' collection consists of 14 apparel styles, 2 footwear silhouettes, and 3 accessories. The apparel line is styled in oversized, regular and tight fits and boasts sizes ranging from 3XS to 4XL. Prices range from $30 to $200.

