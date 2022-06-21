Beyonce Break my Soul memes take over the internet as singer releases new song from latest album 'Renaissance'

Beyonce on Monday dropped the first single from her forthcoming album, Renaissance. The song, Break my Soul, was produced by Beyonce, The Dream, Tricky Stewart, BlaqNmilD, and Jay-Z. It features vocals from Big Freedia’s Explode, from the 2014 LP Just Be Free.

Big Freedia, along with Allen George and Fred McFarlane, has been named as the song's co-writer. Renaissance is slated to release on July 29 and will be the artist's seventh studio album since her 2016 album, Lemonade.

Vogue quoted Beyonce, who described the music of Renaissance as:

"Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul".

Some of the lyrics of the newly released song go somewhat like this

“Release ya anger/Release ya mind/Release ya job/Release the time/Release ya trade/Release ya stress/Release the love/Forget the rest.”

Listen to the whole song below:

Fans react to Beyonce's new song Break My Soul

Minutes after the Single Ladies artist dropped the song, fans took to Twitter to express their love for the anthem and its message. Some fans also shared memes comparing Break My Soul to a recently released song by Drake from his new album Honestly, Nevermind.

Some fans appreciated the song's release during Pride month and its support of the LGBTQI+ community.

RENAISSANCE Updates @B7Album Beyoncé’s new song #BREAKMYSOUL being performed at a drag show just hours after release Beyoncé’s new song #BREAKMYSOUL being performed at a drag show just hours after release https://t.co/7lVfxTyKM3

knowles. @ksgyonce NEW SONG “BREAK MY SOUL” MIDNIGHT BEYONCÉ IS COMING GET UP NEW SONG “BREAK MY SOUL” MIDNIGHT BEYONCÉ IS COMING GET UP https://t.co/Fvhi5l5Sve

Seddera Side ⚡️ @sedderaside beyonce's new song is exactly what i needed during these dark exam days... <3 beyonce's new song is exactly what i needed during these dark exam days... <3 https://t.co/x796Flkgum

Anne Boleyn (“Brazen Hussy”) @TudorChick1501



Don’t you let them break you, babies! They’ll try, but don’t you let them!



I mean this with all seriousness: Beyoncé’s new song “Break My Soul” is going to breathe new life into some struggling people out there. I love that for her and I love that for them.Don’t you let them break you, babies! They’ll try, but don’t you let them! I mean this with all seriousness: Beyoncé’s new song “Break My Soul” is going to breathe new life into some struggling people out there. I love that for her and I love that for them.Don’t you let them break you, babies! They’ll try, but don’t you let them! ❤️❤️❤️

SMoL @Is_it_A_bridgex Okayyyy Beyoncé’s new song is gonna be on repeat all summer Okayyyy Beyoncé’s new song is gonna be on repeat all summer

Tracey Tinley @IdeaShopPD Beyoncé new song #BreakMySoul is the last 8 days of school anthem we didn’t know we needed. Beyoncé new song #BreakMySoul is the last 8 days of school anthem we didn’t know we needed. https://t.co/lGjQiO9iGC

Joe Gunn @joegunn God Beyoncé’s new song makes me happy to be alive I’m so unfamiliar with this feeling God Beyoncé’s new song makes me happy to be alive I’m so unfamiliar with this feeling

Puja Patel @senari Beyoncé saw that it was the summer of late-millennial burnout, the labor movement, ‘90s revival, and queer pride and was like, “Yeah, I can make a song about that” Beyoncé saw that it was the summer of late-millennial burnout, the labor movement, ‘90s revival, and queer pride and was like, “Yeah, I can make a song about that”

🎥 @megsmedia Hilary Duff dancing to break my soul by Beyonce at 8:45 in the morning on TODAY show. Hilary Duff dancing to break my soul by Beyonce at 8:45 in the morning on TODAY show. https://t.co/SSxEQcC0qv

More about Renaissance

Earlier this month, to promote her new album, Beyonce removed her display picture from all her social media profiles, including Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, among others.

Her Twitter bio read "RENAISSANCE – act i," along with its release date, which is July 29, 2022. This time, the singer is releasing music on various streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal.

Although the streaming platforms have not released much information about the album, the 'act i' from the title indicates that there are likely to be more parts to the upcoming album.

The artist is releasing the new album after six years. She had last released Lemonade in 2016, which was critically acclaimed and gained commercial success. The album received nine Grammy nominations and won awards for Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video for the song Formation.

Renaissance merchandise available through the artist's website

Beyonce, through her website, has also made merchandise available for the album. Fans can get access to album collectibles such as the Renaissance T-shirt and the Renaissance CD. The merchandise can be bought together in the Renaissance box, priced at $39.99.

While the T-shirt is available in various sizes, including Small, Medium, Large, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL, and 5XL, the Renaissance CD will come with 4 Panel Softpak a 28-page photo booklet, and a collectible mini-poster.

More about the artist

In between her studio albums, Beyonce collaborated with her husband Jay-Z for Everything is Love and released Homecoming: The Live Album, which showcased her iconic 2018 Coachella performance.

In 2019, the Grammy-winning singer released the soundtrack for The Lion King: The Gift, which featured contributions from a cast including Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Pharrell Williams, Tierra Whack, 070 Shake, Major Lazer, and Baby Keem.

In 2020, the artist released the song Black Parade and her visual album Black Is King. In 2021, she bagged a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance for Black Parade. She also won Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song for Savage, and Best Music Video for Brown Skin Girl.

