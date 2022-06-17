Beyonce announces new album: Title, release date, pre-order and more

Beyonce has announced a new album six years after the release of her previous album in 2016. The official announcement of Beyonce’s new album was shared on music-streaming platforms Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and YouTube Music. This could mean that the album will be released on all the aforementioned platforms.

The announcement comes several days after the artist teased her new album by removing her display picture from Twitter, Instagram and other social media profiles. The artist is likely to reveal more details of the album as the date of the release draws near.

Beyonce has removed the display picture from her social media accounts. (Image via Twitter)

What is Beyonce's new album called and when will it release?

The new album is titled RENAISSANCE – act i, and is set to release on July 29, 2022, according to music streaming services Spotify and Tidal, the latter being owned by Jay-Z.

The streaming platforms have not released much information about the album. However, the 'act i' from the title indicates that there are likely to be more parts to the upcoming album. The Single Ladies singer has also changed her bio to the album’s title.

Beyonce's new album pre-order details

Fans can pre-save or pre-add the albums on Spotify and Apple Music respectively. The merchandise for the upcoming album is available on shop.beyonce.com. Album collectibles such as the Renaissance T-shirt and the Renaissance CD can be bought together in the Renaissance box which is priced at $39.99.

The T-shirt is available in various sizes- Small, Medium, Large, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL and 5XL. It has a unisex fit, and the artist is depicted on the T-shirt. The Renaissance CD will come along with 4 Panel Softpak, a 28-page photo booklet and a collectible mini poster. The cover artwork and the T-shirt design will be unveiled at a later date. Each customer will be allowed to order 4 units only.

More about the artist

Beyonce is releasing a new studio album after six years. Her previous album Lemonade was released in 2016, and it gained critical acclaim as well as commercial success. The album received nine Grammy nominations, and won the awards for Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video for the song Formation.

The singer has won 28 Grammy awards over the course of her career. She also became the first solo artist to have her first six studio albums debut at number one on the Billboard 200. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)'s gave her the title of the 'Top Certified Artist of the Decade,' and she is Billboard's 'Top Female Artist of the Decade' as well. She was named the highest-earning black musician of all time in 2014 by Billboard. In 2020, she featured on Time's list of 100 women who defined the last century.

Earlier this year, she performed her rendition of Be Alive from the Best Picture-nominated film King Richard at the 2022 Oscar Awards. It was her first awards show performance since the 2017 Grammys. The artist opened the award show with her dance number. Accompanying her was a choir that included her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

