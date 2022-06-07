Spotify Pie Chart: What is the new feature and how can one view their graph? 

Spotify users have stumbled upon a new feature that provides insights into one's listening patterns, and it has gone viral online. Spotify Pie Chart is almost a dead ringer for the music streaming platform's own year-end 'Wrapped' feature which has become massively popular in recent years, but it's not an official Spotify add-on.
The new feature was developed four days ago by a third-part developer named Darren Huang, who is a student at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Although it draws inspiration from 'Wrapped,' Huang created the feature to expand on the genre categories and present the data as a visualization.
What is the new Spotify Pie Chart?
The tool gathers data from the user's music consumption on Spotify and analyzes their listening habits. Based on these inputs, it then generates a pie chart where each different color segment signifies a specific genre of music. The chart is accompanied by an extensive legend below which details the corresponding colors and genres.
The legend is followed by a list of each user's most frequently streamed artists in descending order, with the most listened-to artist at the top of the list and the least listened-to artist occupying the bottom rung. The font size also decreases correspondingly from top to bottom.
One might find themselves wondering how this Pie Chart is different from the app's official 'Wrapped.'
To begin with, the former is less exclusive than 'Wrapped,' which makes users wait an entire year for an in-depth analysis of their listening habits. Huang's Spotify Pie Chart allows users to generate a new chart every month, prompting them to "Bake [their] Monthly Genre Pie."
Secondly, the Pie Chart incorporates a wider range of genres in its assessment, far outweighing the limited selection of 'Wrapped.' Some of these extreme niches include Emo Rap, Japanese Trap, Glitchbreak, Art Pop, Indietronica, Nu Metal, Plugg, Trancecore, Permanent Wave, and more.
It also includes a number of locale-specific genres like Europop, New Orleans Rap, Oxford Indie, East Coast Hip Hop, Southern Hip Hop, Miami Hip Hop, Philly Rap, and Chicago Rap, among others.
How to generate your own Pie Chart
As explained above, the Pie Chart is not an in-built feature on the audio streaming platform, so the visualizations are not auto-generated every month. Instead, it is an external tool that can be accessed on a PC or mobile device via Huang's official GitHub website.
Only users with active Spotify accounts can use this feature. The website will prompt you to log in with your account details, after which you will be presented with an agreement screen that seeks permission to analyze your listening data. When you click on the "Agree" button, the program will generate your Pie Chart.
Is this feature available for Apple Music users?
Much to the chagrin of Apple Music users, this new viral feature is only limited to its competitor and cannot be applied to Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, or any other streaming platforms.
This feature has witnessed massive success over the past couple of days, already garnering over 500k users within the first two days of release. Someone might just create an alternative for Apple Music soon.