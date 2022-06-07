Spotify Pie Chart: What is the new feature and how can one view their graph? 

Spotify users have stumbled upon a new feature that provides insights into one's listening patterns, and it has gone viral online. Spotify Pie Chart is almost a dead ringer for the music streaming platform's own year-end 'Wrapped' feature which has become massively popular in recent years, but it's not an official Spotify add-on.

The new feature was developed four days ago by a third-part developer named Darren Huang, who is a student at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Although it draws inspiration from 'Wrapped,' Huang created the feature to expand on the genre categories and present the data as a visualization.

What is the new Spotify Pie Chart?

Fuji 🌸 @fujifinite A pie chart of everything I usually listen to on Spotify on any given month. A pie chart of everything I usually listen to on Spotify on any given month. https://t.co/WtK6nZidqL

The tool gathers data from the user's music consumption on Spotify and analyzes their listening habits. Based on these inputs, it then generates a pie chart where each different color segment signifies a specific genre of music. The chart is accompanied by an extensive legend below which details the corresponding colors and genres.

The legend is followed by a list of each user's most frequently streamed artists in descending order, with the most listened-to artist at the top of the list and the least listened-to artist occupying the bottom rung. The font size also decreases correspondingly from top to bottom.

tenkainopersona 🥟 @thepickles_23



huangdarren1106.github.io I wish my life were as balanced as my spotify pie chart I wish my life were as balanced as my spotify pie charthuangdarren1106.github.io https://t.co/kHDt6vXhOC

𝙇𝙪𝙘𝙠𝙮𝙎𝙡𝙞𝙢𝙚 🍀🏆 @LuckySlime_ Spotify pie chart pretty cool this variety wild though lmao Spotify pie chart pretty cool this variety wild though lmao https://t.co/bvnAqJgikL

One might find themselves wondering how this Pie Chart is different from the app's official 'Wrapped.'

To begin with, the former is less exclusive than 'Wrapped,' which makes users wait an entire year for an in-depth analysis of their listening habits. Huang's Spotify Pie Chart allows users to generate a new chart every month, prompting them to "Bake [their] Monthly Genre Pie."

Secondly, the Pie Chart incorporates a wider range of genres in its assessment, far outweighing the limited selection of 'Wrapped.' Some of these extreme niches include Emo Rap, Japanese Trap, Glitchbreak, Art Pop, Indietronica, Nu Metal, Plugg, Trancecore, Permanent Wave, and more.

It also includes a number of locale-specific genres like Europop, New Orleans Rap, Oxford Indie, East Coast Hip Hop, Southern Hip Hop, Miami Hip Hop, Philly Rap, and Chicago Rap, among others.

How to generate your own Pie Chart

ben jammin @bstoff350 My Spotify pie chart. This really shows my layers and diversity in my music choices. My Spotify pie chart. This really shows my layers and diversity in my music choices. https://t.co/QQpeCcKuQk

As explained above, the Pie Chart is not an in-built feature on the audio streaming platform, so the visualizations are not auto-generated every month. Instead, it is an external tool that can be accessed on a PC or mobile device via Huang's official GitHub website.

Only users with active Spotify accounts can use this feature. The website will prompt you to log in with your account details, after which you will be presented with an agreement screen that seeks permission to analyze your listening data. When you click on the "Agree" button, the program will generate your Pie Chart.

queer as in banned from the aux cord 🌞 @sophiemotrash here's my spotify pie chart :D as you can see there are a heck ton of overlapping genres which means i still need to ~diversify~ my music taste here's my spotify pie chart :D as you can see there are a heck ton of overlapping genres which means i still need to ~diversify~ my music taste https://t.co/OhAGym6jUV

Is this feature available for Apple Music users?

audrey @explictaegu I’m so mad that I can’t do that pie chart music thing because I have Apple Music not Spotify I’m so mad that I can’t do that pie chart music thing because I have Apple Music not Spotify

Much to the chagrin of Apple Music users, this new viral feature is only limited to its competitor and cannot be applied to Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, or any other streaming platforms.

Lemmy Poppinseed @evilghostchild I thought the only time of year I felt left out for having Apple Music was Spotify Wrapped, what the hell is this pie chart business I thought the only time of year I felt left out for having Apple Music was Spotify Wrapped, what the hell is this pie chart business

This feature has witnessed massive success over the past couple of days, already garnering over 500k users within the first two days of release. Someone might just create an alternative for Apple Music soon.

