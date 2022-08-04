Where to buy Kevin Durant x Boi-1da x Nike KD 15 sneakers? Everything we know so far

Other than basketball, Kevin Durant has expressed his love for music, especially hip-hop, time and again. Slim Reaper (Durant's nickname) has shown his affinity for music through his partnership with Nike as he designed his signature silhouettes - the KD line - in music-related themes.

He previously released the KD 13 silhouettes in the 'Chill & Hype' and 'Funk' colorways, and now he is expanding the music-themed sneakers catalog with a collaboration with the hit music producers 9th Wonder and Boi-1da.

The producers are collaborating with Kevin Durant and Nike to produce their variations of the KD 15 shoes. Release dates of the sneakers haven't been announced officially yet. However, according to media outlets, Hypebeast, we can expect the new design to be released on SNKRS in the coming months.

More about the upcoming Boi-1da x Kevin Durant x Nike KD15 shoes

Kevin Durant x Boi-1da x Nike KD 15 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The producers, Boi-1da and 9th Wonder, are well respected in the hip-hop genre as they have produced music for the likes of Eminem, Drake, Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Jay Z, and more.

The first offering is Boi-1da's colorways, primarily made in a darker palette that is equally vibrant due to the contrasting neon accents. The Jamaican-Canadian record producer's design is constructed in mesh and foam materials.

The Kevin Durant x Boi-1da x Nike KD 15 has an upper clad in black, contrasted by bold hits of pink, orange, and volt hues. The sprinkle of volt, pink, and orange hues is featured throughout the upper, including gradient swooshes.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Boi-1da gets his own Nike KD 15 Boi-1da gets his own Nike KD 15 🎵 https://t.co/nsl4qlTRiD

Boi-1da's signature is featured over the right shoe's tongue in an orange accent, while the left pair features a "KD" moniker in volt hue. The producer's signature reference of 86 BPM (beat per minute) is accentuated over the lateral heels and spine. Lastly, the shoe sits atop a grey midsole and black rubber outsole, featuring Zoom Air strobel.

According to the sneaker leak page, Kicks On Fire, the shoes are slated to be released on August 17, 2022, for a retail price of $160. An official release of information by Nike is anticipated.

Everything to know about Kevin Durant x 9th Wonder x Nike KD 15

Kevin Durant x 9th Wonder x Nike KD 15 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The second offering of the KD 15's music producer collaboration is with 9th wonder. The Kevin Durant x 9th Wonder x Nike KD 15 is outfitted in a comparatively lighter color scheme, with muted colors for the base.

The upper comes clad in a light grey hue, contrasting with the minty green and pastel orange color. The cages of the right shoe are covered in minty hue, whereas the swooshes are clad in pastel orange, whereas the color scheme is flipped for the left shade.

The sockliners of the shoe also come in a mismatched pattern, with one clad in minty green and the other in pastel orange. To add a bold hue to the otherwise muted colorway, the midsoles are clad in a bright blue tone, adding vibrance to the shoe.

小言 @ko_go_to Patrick Denard Douthit, better known as 9th Wonder, is a hip hop record producer who has teamed up with Nike to release a collaborative KD 15.＞＞



9th Wonder x Nike KD 15

Color: Multi-Color/Multi-Color

Style Code: DO9825-900

Release Date: August 26, 2022

Price: $160 Patrick Denard Douthit, better known as 9th Wonder, is a hip hop record producer who has teamed up with Nike to release a collaborative KD 15.＞＞9th Wonder x Nike KD 15Color: Multi-Color/Multi-ColorStyle Code: DO9825-900Release Date: August 26, 2022Price: $160 https://t.co/6rPpLCmIZu

9th Wonder's signatures are accentuated over the right shoe's tongue, while the left dons the "KD" logo. The heel is a nod to the music producer with the "EA$Y" and "07" markings.

The look is tied up with the blue midsole and minty translucent outsole, which features an iridescent metallic on both sides.

According to the sneaker leak page, Sneaker Freaker, the shoes will be released on August 26, 2022, at SNKRS for a retail price of $160. Official release information by the swoosh label is yet to be released.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far