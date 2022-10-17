Where to buy Pawnshop Skate x Nike SB Dunk High shoes? Price and more details explored 

The Swoosh label's skateboarding division is gearing up to launch its fresh take on the iconic Nike SB Dunk High silhouette in partnership with the Pawnshop Skate Company. The newly fashioned sneakers will arrive in premium black leather adorned with gold embellishments.

The upcoming Pawnshop x Nike SB Dunk High sneakers will be available for purchase sometime around Christmas. These luxe black high-tops will be sold for $125 per pair. Buyers can find them in men’s sizes following their launch.

These limited edition pairs are expected to be offered via Pawnshop Skate Co, affiliated Nike SB retail shops, and Nike SNKRS, both online and offline.

Pawnshop x Nike SB Dunk High shoes will arrive in black leather overlays with metallic gold accents

Take closer look at the Pawnshop x Nike SB Dunk High shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Dunk has maintained its position as one of the most widely-loved sneaker designs over the past couple of years. The Covina skate shop's reinterpretation of the 1985 classic silhouette is understated yet distinctive, dripping with opulent details.

In August 2022, the initial images of the collaborative SB Dunk High were revealed by a trusted sneaker insider, Private Selection, via its Instagram account.

Following this, another fashion blogger named Fuel Kicks LLC Fuel Kicks LLC shared a closer in-hand look at the impending sneakers via its social media page. These early images revealed that the sneakers will be wrapped up in a Black/Black-Metallic Gold color scheme.

Fuel Kicks LLC described the Pawnshop Skate x Nike SB Dunk High shoes as:

“This sneaker is a minimalistic yet elegant take on the classic high top dunk silhouette. These sneakers feature a premium black leather, gold plated lace tips, gold hits on the upper, and a toweled sock liner with Pawnshop branding on the insole.”

The silhouette is set off by an underpinning made of absolutely flawless black leather, which is complemented by subdued deep brown toe boxes and medial swooshes with golden contrasted embroidery.

The "Wing & Wheel" emblem of Pawnshop Skate Co. is artfully stitched onto the ankle flaps of these shoes, while the same linear decoration is present on the heel counters. Radially aligned traditional perforations are located on the toe caps to increase ventilation.

Only one eyelet has a metallic sheen, whereas the others all emerge in undertones. Brown perimeter edges and co-branded emblems are embossed on leather tags with black nylon tongue flaps.

Here, the tan inner lining adds a touch of contrast that harmonizes beautifully with the earthy design. These tan sockliners are coupled with bold black insoles, complete with the prints of the Pawnshop logo on one shoe and Nike SB swoosh branding on the other.

Here's the in-hand look and the branding details added behind the tongue tags (Image via Instagram/@die_sel666)

The shop's 12-year history as a key member of the Covina skating community is also mentioned on the back of the tongue tags as:

“PAWNSHOP SKATECO. COVINA, CA EST. 2010 "OLDSOUL"”

Rounding out the sneakers are brown suede liners, white midsoles, and black rubber outer sole units.

Be on the lookout for the collaborative Pawnshop x Nike SB Dunk High footwear edition that will hit the shelves this Holiday season. With a price label of $125 for each pair, these smooth leather sneakers will be offered in men’s sizes.

Fetch them online or from the physical locations of the partnering labels as well as their authorized retailers.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes