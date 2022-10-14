Where to buy Nike Dunk Low x North Carolina A&T "Ayantee" shoes? Release date, and more details explored 

The Swoosh label is set to rock the sneaker world with another variant of its timeless Nike Dunk Low sneaker design. Dubbed "Ayantee," the pairs will don North Carolina A&T University-inspired blue, gray, and yellow overlays.

The "Ayantee" variant of North Carolina A&T x Nike Dunk Low is expected to arrive on October 24, 2022, as per some sneaker outlets like Nice Kicks. These low-top sneakers will be sold by the e-commerce stores of Nike's SNKRS and its select retail shops with a price tag of $110 for each pair.

Nike Dunk Low "Ayantee" shoe will arrive in North Carolina A&T-inspired color scheme with blue and yellow overlays

Here's a detailed look at the impending Nike Dunk Low "Ayantee" colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Dunk Low has donned various materials and constructions over its 35-year history, with its origin being inextricably linked to collegiate programs. It was created to match every color scheme under the sun.

The story and origin of Nike Dunk on the shoe label's website says,

“From its hardwood debut in 1985, the Dunk has always been different. With its iconic color blocking and bold look the Dunk’s timeless silhouette remains one of Nike’s most influential designs to date. A streetwear staple coveted by crews around the world, the Dunk delivers instant attitude that’s comfortable in any situation, from courtside seats to the daily commute.”

The Nike Dunk Low is returning to its collegiate roots and continuing its journey via Historically Black Colleges or Universities (HBCUs) with the Nike Dunk Low wrapped in North Carolina A&T color palette. This new variant follows the debut of "Florida A&M University" (FAMU) and "Clark Atlanta University" (CAU) colorways.

For the uninitiated, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is located in Greensboro, North Carolina. It belongs to the University of North Carolina as a component campus. North Carolina A&T has held the title of the largest HBCU in the country since 2014, with over 13,000 pupils.

The primary tones of gold, blue, gray, black, and white can be viewed across the design. First, the white leather toe boxes are lined with gray mudguards. The hues seen on the toes further extend to form the eyestays. These toe areas are tied up with radially aligned perforations for improved airflow.

A tongue tag with the North Carolina A&T insignia in Aggie blue and the words "From Greensboro With Love" in black sits on top of the gold mesh tongue flap.

Moreover, the lateral side adorns a bold black Nike Swoosh overlay atop the sail leather midfoot panel. Towards the rear side, you can see a blue heel tab with the year "1891" stitched in gold, commemorating the university's year of establishment. Here, dark black sockliners are juxtaposed with yellow insoles.

Rounding out the shoe is a semi-translucent frosty blue outer sole unit that is coupled nicely with a sail Nike Dunk midsole underfoot. These pairs will be delivered with two sets of yellow and blue lace loops to play with two different styles.

Don't forget to catch these Nike Dunk Low "North Carolina A&T" renditions, which will supposedly go on sale later in 2022, via a few chosen stores situated close to the Greensboro, North Carolina, campus of the University.

