Where to buy Nike Dunk Low “Florida A&M University” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored

Nike can seemingly never get enough of the fresh colorways, especially when it comes to the Nike Dunk Low silhouette. As part of its October release, the brand is getting ready for the launch of yet another new “Florida A&M University” (FAMU) edition that will be sporting an Orange Horizon/Fortress Green-Sail color scheme. All the colors are taken directly from the FAMU palette.

The Nike Dunk Low “Florida A&M University” pair is dropping on October 18, 2022, at 7:30 pm EST. These low-top orange greens will be sold with a price tag of $120 for each pair.

Interested buys can buy these limited edition shoes from Nike's SNKRS app and the brand's select vendors as well as their offline stores.

Nike Dunk Low shoe received “Florida A&M University” inspired makeup with orange and green overlays

Here's a detailed look at the impending Nike Dunk Low FAMU colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Dunk was a low-top basketball sneaker first introduced in the middle of the 1980s. As part of their Be True To Your School campaign, Nike decided to associate the shoe with a few collegiate athletic programs. Hence, the modest Dunk has so always been associated with colleges.

The brand is looking for new updates for the silhouette among several HBCUs in 2022. The most recent Nike Dunk Low to open its doors features a palette influenced by Florida A&M University, in addition to its recent appearance in a North Carolina A&T as well as a Clark Atlanta University makeup.

The description of the Dunk Low Florida A&M University variant on the brand’s web page reads:

“Go ahead. Brag a little and then 'Strike! Strike! Strike!' in the Dunk Low 'Florida A&M University' designed by Caitlyn Davis. Reimagining the hoops-to-street icon with school-inspired colors and rattlesnake graphic on the tongue, it lets you rep the team you love with undeniable A&M flair. Details abound (check out the university nods on the heel and outsole), while the crisp leather upper and the padded, low-cut collar feel amazing straight out of the box.”

The shoe is wrapped in soft leather on both its overlays as well as underlays, sporting the FAMU color scheme. The cream white tone used on the toe box, midfoot, collar area, and tongue flap is a contrast to the orange shade of the mudguards, eyestays, lace loops, and heel tops.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongue sections of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The green “COLAC” stitching on the forefoot's lateral side stands for the school's moniker, "College of Love and Charity."

Additionally, Nike's markings that are typically present on the sneakers' tongue tag are swapped with the school's mascot - an orange and green rattlesnake. Phrases celebrating the school can be found on the rear side of the tongue tags.

The company's famous swoosh continues from midfood to the back of the heeltab in a snake green revamp with 1887 stichting on top of it. It is a tribute to the year FAMU was established.

The words "We Bragg Different" are placed underneath in green embroidery. A tie-dye orange and green design positioned beneath the cream-colored midsole and semi-translucent rubber outer sole unit complete the shoe.

Mark your calendars for the next Nike Dunk Low “FAMU” variant releasing on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. It is also expected to hit select stores near the FAMU campus in Tallahassee, Florida later this year. The retail cost is fixed at $120 for the men's sizes.

