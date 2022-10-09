Where to buy Elena Delle Donne x Nike Air Deldon 1 “Be True” edition? Price and more details explored 

The Washington Mystics’ star Elena Della Donne recently debuted her first signature shoe, dubbed Nike Air Deldon 1, earlier this year. Since its release, the silhouette has embraced various new outfits, the newest of which is “Be True” colorway, which will be dropped later this year.

The forthcoming Elena Delle Donne x Nike Air Deldon 1 “Be True” edition will enter the sneaker world in the next few weeks. These gender-neutral sneaker designs will be offered with a price tag of $120 for each pair. Interested readers can buy them from the online locations of both Nike and its select retail sellers.

Nike Air Deldon 1 will arrive in colorful “Be True” makeup with white foundation

Here's a detailed look at the impending Nike Air Deldon 1 Be True sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike Air Deldon 1, Elena Delle Donne's first signature sneaker, made its debut this year. The shoe, equipped with the Swoosh’s Flyease entry mechanism, is intended to make it easier to put them on, alongside being facilitating for people who are unable to do so due to disabilities.

Elena’s sister Lizzie, who was born with cerebral palsy and autism, served as the design inspiration for this inclusive silhouette. The sneaker market has already received “Gray and Blue” colorway that came out a few weeks ago.

In keeping with Delle Donne's pledge to promote diversity, the Nike Air Deldon 1 is now painted in a Pride-inspired "Be True" hue for LGBTQIA+ History Month. The complete shoe features a Summit White/Pure Platinum-Summit White color scheme. The uppers of these shoes have a canvas foundation with premium leather and sleek suede reinforcements all over.

A rainbow canvas serves as the base, running from the toe box back to the collar with "BETRUE" lettering split between both pairs. Moreover, the tan overlays on the vamp and collar area are highlighted in vivid colors.

Take a closer look at the straps, insoles, and customized shoebox of impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Beneath the gray textile tongue flap, a series of tonal beige lace fasteners with colorful hits are seen running up the tongue area. Returning to the collar, a leather Flyease strap with a "BETRUE" breakup between both pairs on the medial side walls can be easily spotted.

Additionally, the player’s emblem is placed on the lateral side strap. These straps enable simple on-and-off wear. Right below this side strap, the Nike Swoosh wraps around the silhouette and serves as a pull tab.

The inner linings, which are constructed with similar crisp white elements, are coupled with multicolored tie-dye insoles, stamped with “BE TRUE” wording in black. Rounding out the shoe is a foam midsole that is banded together with a multicolored rubber outer sole unit to match the rest.

These exclusive pairs will be offered in customized shoe boxes, with thematic prints on top and a thin white strip featuring “PROUDLY IN MOTION” on the sides.

Be on the lookout for the next Nike Air Deldon 1 “Be True” this holiday season, as the shoe is expected to go on sale anytime soon. You can check with Nike’s SNKRS app and selective Nike Basketball retailers to buy them.

