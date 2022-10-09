Where to buy Nike Dunk Low “CAU” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored

Nike has already inundated the footwear market with a plethora of Nike Dunk Low colorways. With no sign of slowing down, the label is now gearing up for the launch of an all-new “CAU” makeover. This footwear edition is made using the eponymous Clark Atlanta University color scheme.

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low “Clark Atlanta University” rendition is slated to arrive on October 11, 2022, at 7:30 pm EST. These limited edition CAU-inspired pairs will be sold for $120 per pair. Interested purchasers can find these Dunk Lows online via Nike’s SNKRS app and a few other retail partners.

Nike Dunk Low CAU colorways arrives in black, gray, and red overlays

Here's a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

In 2018, a 6-year agreement between Nike and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference came into effect, making Nike the SIAC's only supplier of apparel, accessories, and equipment. Clark Atlanta University is a member of the SIAC. Although SIAC schools do not have a lot of footwear options, this CAU-themed Nike Dunk Low might change this.

The description of the upcoming Nike Dunk Low CAU on the SNKRS app reads,

“Find a way or make one. Designed by Heather Haynes, this Dunk Low receives the Panther pride treatment letting you rep the team you love while delivering the undeniable flair of the icon. Details abound (check out the heel and tongue), while the crisp leather upper and padded, low-cut collar feel amazing straight out of the box. Oh, and the translucent outsole featuring the school mascot within is a guaranteed win for any ’fit.”

These new Dunk Lows are dressed in a Black/Team Scarlet-Classic Charcoal color scheme. Black toppings are coupled with gray leather underlays. The CAU motto, "find a way or make one," is emblazoned in black on lace loops. The tongue tag, eyestay, foxing, and toe tops are also highlighted in black. On the back side, these tongue tags are complete with “ATLANTA UNIVERSITY” lettering.

The white tongue flaps are embellished with black tongue tags featuring CAU lettering and their Panthers insignia. The red accents on the swooshes, inner collar lining, and top of the midsole round out the remainder of the design.

Take a closer look at the laces and heel counters of the shoes (Image via Nike)

On the rear side, the heel counters are embellished with “1988” numerals, which signifies the year of Clark Atlanta University’s formation. In 1988, Clark College and Atlanta University merged together.

Rounding out the pair is a completely translucent outer sole unit that is banded together with white midsoles. A similar Panther face logo also appears at the bottom of the midsole that is visible from the translucent outer sole unit. To match the rest, these pairs will be sold in customized shoe boxes.

Don’t forget to get the new Nike Dunk Low “CAU” rendition that is scheduled for October 11. With a price tag of $120, these shoes will be delivered via Nike’s SNKRS app and some partnering retail stores. You can even register on the shoe label’s website for timely updates on this launch.

In related news, Nike recently debuted “TSU” and “Ayantee” colorways of the Dunk Low silhouette, each shoe honoring Tennessee State University and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University respectively.

Poll : 0 votes