Where to buy Jordan Luka 1 "Bred" shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Slovenian professional basketball player and longtime collaborator of Nike, Luka Doncic, is now busy readying the next “Bred” variant of his signature shoe, Jordan Luka 1.

The upcoming “Bred” rendition of Jordan Luka 1 is expected to drop later this October. As per early reports from a few trusted sneaker media outlets like Sneaker News and Hypebeast, these footwear pieces will launch on October 25, 2022. Featuring a black base with red overlays, these pairs will be sold by Nike’s SNKRS app and a few other retail locations.

Interested purchasers will be able to find them in a full family size run. While the adults and grade school variants will be offered for $110 and $80, respectively, the pre-school and toddler/infant sizes will be priced at $70 and $50, respectively.

Luka Doncic’s Jordan Luka 1 is reminiscent of Darth Vader thanks to its black and red color scheme

Here's a detailed look at the impending Jordan Luka 1 Bred variant (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Jordan Luka 1, which made its debut in the spring of 2022, is off to an exciting start, as several of the shoe's initial colorways have already sold out. Previous silhouettes of the footwear have flaunted color palettes like “Neo Turquoise,” “Quai 54,” “University Red,” "Reverse Ocra," and “Signal Blue.”

For the latest “Bred” colorway, the shoe will be clad in classic hues of black and red - one of the most common and widely admired combinations. In pop culture, the colors are remind one of shades largely associated with Darth Vader, a fictional character from the Star Wars franchise.

The Swoosh label’s official web page introduces the design of the Jordan Luka 1 silhouette as follows:

“The Luka 1 is designed for the deceptive, off-speed play of Luka Dončić, featuring a new IsoPlate system with full-length Formula 23 performance foam in the midsole. The shoe follows a long line of innovative Jordan Brand performance systems, like the Flight Plate in the Air Jordan XXVIII and the Eclipse Plate debuted in the Air Jordan XXXIV.”

The Luka 1 is made of a sneaky black knit with sleek tape encircling the entire shoe. It is integrated with Flightwire cable engineering for a streamlined appearance and feel. The permeable Flightwire frame is noticeable on the side walls of the upper's all-black construction.

To start off the new season, this basketball shoe is being offered in black, university red, and dark gray. The unique IsoPlate technology and comprehensive Formula23 foam in the midsole of the Jordan Luka 1 have a low-cut style that provides athletes with more responsiveness.

Red accents are visible on the Jumpman emblem on the heel counters, some of the midsole, and branding on the top as well as tongue flaps of the silhouette. On its medial side, the shoe features the Latin inscription "Non Desistas Non Exieris," which roughly translates to "never give up, never surrender."

Don’t miss out on the upcoming Nike Jordan Luka 1 “Bred” colorway, hitting shelves in late October. Depending upon the size you choose, the prices will vary from $50 to $110 per pair. The pairs will be offered at Nike and a few Jordan Brand retailers across the globe, both online and offline.

Poll : 0 votes