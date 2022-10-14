Where to buy Nike Dunk High “Somos Familia” shoes? Price and more details explored 

Nike is set to introduce a lineup of sneakers commemorating Latin Heritage Month that includes a re-interpretation of the Nike Dunk High silhouette. The shoe comes in vibrant colors and has uniquely themed designs, in keeping with the spirit of the festivities.

The celebratory “Somos Familia” variant of Nike Dunk High is expected to hit the sneaker world sometime in October this year. The price for this exclusive footwear can vary from $125 to $140. Interested readers can easily avail these colorful shoes from Nike's online stores and a few other select retail outlets.

Nike Dunk High will also join the brand’s “Somos Familia” footwear pack to honor Hispanic American Heritage month

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Dunk High Somos Familia shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The beginning of the holiday season and a number of cultural celebrations, like Halloween, Colombus Day, and Latin Heritage Month, make the month of October one of the most exciting periods of the year.

For those unfamiliar, Latin (Hispanic American) Heritage Month is a yearly event that honors Hispanic Americans and their contributions to contemporary culture. The month-long celebrations that kicked off on September 15, are finally concluding on October 15. Even though Heritage Month will end in a few days, it appears that Nike is still continuing to honor the community.

The Swoosh label has presented multiple themed sneakers to commemorate important cultural events. So far, the sneaker community has received Air Force 1, Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, and Air Max 1 shoes as a part of its dedicated “Somos Familia” footwear lineup. The latest entry to this pack is the Nike Dunk High footwear edition.

This Dunk High shoe sports an Off Noir/Starfish-Dark Driftwood-Lemon Wash-Sail-Black color scheme. Starfish orange accents can be seen on the premium tumbled leather mudguards, eyestays, and heel counters of this shoe. Further, the uppers of the shoe feature a perfect balance of vibrant leather, suede, and canvas overlays.

Take a closer look at the details added on the heels and toes of these shoes (Image via Nike)

This is highlighted by the base layer, which features floral-inspired embroidery in varying hues. These embellishments are added to the medial and lateral sides of a split black/brown underlay.

The split pattern is ditched for a tongue flap in favor of a smooth brown canvas, with a strip of orange and yellow nylon running down the back.

A red suede Nike Swoosh moves along the quarter panel and rear back, well beyond the "Somos Familia" emblem on the heel overlay before ending just below the nylon pull tab on the collar. The last burst of color comes from the inner linings and insoles. Here, the insoles are stamped with "Somos Familia" branding accents.

Finalizing the esthetics are the outer sole units, fashioned from gum rubber. These brown outer sole units are combined with a white Dunk midsole to finish off the look.

To match the sneaker’s theme, these pairs will be delivered in customized shoe boxes with “Somos” and “Nike” lettering on top.

Sneaker enthusiasts can cop these upcoming Nike Dunk High “Somos Familia” shoes that are expected to arrive in October. Obviously, Nike and a few other affiliated retail merchants will be offering these shoes both online as well as offline.

If you’re eyeing these high-tops, then subscribe to Swoosh’s official web page for quick updates on the launch.

