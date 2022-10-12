Where to buy Nike Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Somos Familia? Price, release date, and more explored

Nike, based in Beaverton, Oregon, is commemorating the ongoing Latin Heritage Month (September 15, 2022, to October 15, 2022) with a themed makeover of the iconic Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT silhouette.

The swoosh label has decided to join the cultural occasion by introducing multiple silhouettes, such as Dunk High, Air Force 1, and Air Max 1. The label has also given the Air Jordan 1 silhouette a makeover.

The Swoosh label is yet to release official release information about the shoe. However, according to Hypebeast, the shoe will be released on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS and select retailers.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 'Somos Familia' sneakers that commemorate the Latin Heritage Month

Upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 'Somos Familia' sneakers commemorating the Latin Heritage Month (Image via Sportskeeda)

The month of October is one of the most exciting times of the year because it marks the start of the holiday season, and people are excited to celebrate a variety of cultural events such as Halloween (observed on October 31, 2022), Colombus Day (observed on October 10, 2022) and Latin Heritage Month.

Latin Heritage Month celebrates the importance of ancestors and community in all Latin American countries. Nike has participated in significant cultural celebrations by releasing a slew of themed sneakers, beginning this year with a themed Air Force 1 and Air Trainer silhouette.

After releasing an Air Max 1 makeover, the label went on to reveal the remaining three colorways, including an Air Force 1, Dunk High, and, most recently, an Air Jordan 1 makeover with rich Latin motifs. The official site introduces the Somos Familia Pack as:

"Celebrate the memories and eternity of our family connections through one of the most representative traditions of Mexico with the Somos Familia collection, inspired by the Day of the Dead."

Somos Familia is a spanish phrase meaning "We are Family" in english. The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, a Jordan brand footwear silhouette, is available in a vibrant colorway. The silhouette's upper has been transformed with numerous Day of the Dead references.

The sneakers' upper is made of a combination of premium suede and leather materials. Its base is a light brown color that is accented with bright orange, pink, red, and green pops.

A debossed pattern pays homage to the traditional flower of the dead, the cempasuchil flower, on the sneaker's midfoot panel. The flower pattern is repeated on both the lateral and medial sides, over the multi-color swooshes.

The lateral side swoosh is joined by a multi-colored iconic basketball-and-wings logo on the heel collars. A signature monarch butterfly logo on the sockliners and heels adds another nod to the Day of the Dead.

The butterfly is said to house the spirits of the dead. Furthermore, the Somos Familia pack exclusive texts are printed on the custom box and sockliners, reading "Somos" and "Siempre Juntos", respectively.

The shoe can be availed with other footwear silhouettes of the collection on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at a retail price of $ 150.

