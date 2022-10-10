Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Low Somos Familia? Price and more explored

Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike is celebrating Latin Heritage Month, which is celebrated from September 15 to October 15, 2022, with the introduction of a new take on the iconic 40-year-old Air Force 1 silhouette.

The swoosh label kicked off the Somos Familia collection with a makeover of the Air Force 1 and Air Trainer 1 silhouettes, and now the brand has revealed more makeovers of the Dunk High, Air Max 1, and Air Force 1 silhouettes to round out the collection.

The Air Force 1 Somos Familia has yet to be officially released by the label, but according to media outlet Hypebeast, the pair is set to be released in the coming weeks on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS and select retailers for a retail price of $150.

More information on the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low Somos Familia to commemorate Latin Heritage Month

Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low Somos Familia celebrating the Latin Heritage Month (Image via Sportskeeda)

The month of October officially kicks off the holiday season because it marks numerous global celebrations such as Halloween on October 31st and Latin Heritage Month throughout the month.

The event recognizes the significant heritage rooted in all Latin American countries. The swoosh label has frequently participated in the cultural celebration with a slew of themed footwear launches.

The sportswear behemoth recently unveiled the Somos Familia pack, which included culturally themed Air Max 1 and Dunk High makeovers. The swoosh label is now adorning Air Force 1 silhouettes with rich Latin motifs.

小言 @ko_go_to Another Nike Air Force 1 Low “Somos Familia” On The Way＞＞



Nike Sportswear continues its Latino Heritage Month celebration with another rendition of the Air Force 1.



Nike Air Force 1 Low “Somos Familia”

Style Code: DZ5355-126

Release Date: October 2022

The silhouette is identical to its Mars Clay counterpart as its base is made of burlap Canvas fabrics. The canvas base is a pale yellow color that appears on the vamp and medial panels of the sneaker as well as the circular embroidered pattern that runs throughout the canvas.

The low-top sneakers have a distinct color palette because the overlays are made of suede material in a light tan hue. The heel counters, toe boxes, and lacing system are all in a light tan color.

The swoosh logos on the medial and lateral sides are made of leather. The swooshes are designed in a split color scheme, with white on the back and a vibrant red on the tip, which are both connected by exposed white stitching.

US11 @US_11 AIR FORCE 1 LX SOMOS FAMILIA AIR FORCE 1 LX SOMOS FAMILIA https://t.co/OWCGmqLPhx

The heel tabs and tongue are finished in charcoal gray color, in contrast to the relatively bright arrangement, and are made of nylon and suede materials, respectively. The tongue and heel branding are debossed with the collection's red insignias, while the outer heel counters and insoles feature collection-specific logos.

The tonal spectrum continues with the orange hue emphasized over the orange collars and sockliners and the white laces. The all-black sole unit completes the look.

One can avail the Nike Air Force 1 Somos Familia silhouette on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS in coming weeks at a retail price of $150.

