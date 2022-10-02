5 fun Halloween-themed Nike releases of all time

Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike has always celebrated Halloween in full swing. Every year, as the calendar turns from September to October, the spooky season inspires several sneaker makeovers.

There are a number of monster-themed kicks out there that deserve the title of best Halloween-themed sneakers, from Jason and Freddy-themed dunks to the blood splattering and oozing slime LeBrons.

With less than a month left to celebrate Halloween 2022 - on October 31 - Sportskeeda is taking a look back at some of the most iconic Halloween-themed sneakers of all time by the swoosh label.

Nike Dunk Low ‘Mummy’ and 'Freddy Krueger': Best Halloween-themed sneakers to get your hands on

1) Nike Dunk Low ‘Halloween’ 2021

Nike Dunk Low ‘Halloween’ 2021 (Image via Nike)

The Dunk Low Halloween was released in April 2022. The non-SB offering is packed with multiple premium details. The colorway is inspired by the popular Jordan Shattered Backboard theme. Clad in Sail/Black/Starfish colorway, the sneakers are constructed out of leather.

The official site introduces the shoes as:

"The Dunk Lows were once for the most feared players on the court—now they're here for anyone with the scariest style on the streets. A premium Black leather overlay and seasonal colours look cool at first, but if you look closer and make eye-contact with these Dunks, you might just get the creeps. Get into spooky season now."

The sail leather upper contrasts with black overlays and orange swooshes. The black overlay features subtle graphics of the eyes of different creatures. These graphics are painted in glow-in-the-dark colorway, which further continues over the outsole. The woven tongue tag completes the design.

Burnt orange hues bring pumpkin-inspired flair into the mix over nylon tongues, collar lining, and midfoot swoosh. The white midsole finishes off the look.

The show was originally launched on April 1, 2022, at a retail price of $110 and can currently be availed at reseller sites such as StockX at a retail price of $184.

2) LeBron 13 ‘Horror Flick’

Heidi Burgett @heidiburgett Imagery of the LeBron 13 Horror Flick colorway, available beginning Friday the 13th (naturally). Imagery of the LeBron 13 Horror Flick colorway, available beginning Friday the 13th (naturally). https://t.co/Y5sbjEQgy1

Officially dubbed the Horror Flick, these LeBron 13 come inspired by the iconic Friday The 13th movie franchise of Jason Vorhees. King James himself took inspiration from the character and dressed up as the movie character.

The white upper of the shoe contrasts with the red speckled and splattering paint detail throughout. Additionally, the silhouette's traditional branding is done in a spooky font to go with the theme. The pair is clad in White/Black/University Red colorway.

The LeBron 13 Horror flick was released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS at a retail price of $200 on Friday, November 13, 2015. The shoe can currently be availed at reseller sites such as StockX at a price of $594.

3) Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Mummy’

SB Dunk Low ‘Mummy’ (Image via Nike)

The Nike SB Dunk Low Mummy iteration is clad in Coconut Milk/Seafoam/Yellow Strike/Chile Red/Lime Glow/Grey Fog color palette. The execution is praise-worthy as the upper is given an off-white texture, which gives a nod to ancient Egypt.

The shoe is constructed out of canvas material throughout the sneaker's base, which screams Halloween. It delivers functionality as it features multiple glow-in-the-dark detailing. The official site describes the shoes as:

"Tricks, treats, and unexpected twists, another night of mischief awaits, and the Dunk Low Pro "Mummy" has Halloween under wraps. Building off the 2019 “Night of Mischief” Dunk Low, the Mummy preserves the chills of the original and adds glow-in-the-dark detailing on the left shoe vamp, glaring back tongue label, as well as the full mid/outsole."

The tear-away stitched upper reveals soft suede overlays that can be unwrapped. The heel tab features a pair of ghoulish glow-in-the-dark eyes, along with outsoles and midsoles. The branding on the tongue label indulges in a fluorescent green finish. The profile swooshes feature faint blue flair.

The pair was originally released on October 25, 2021, for a retail price of $110, and can currently be availed at a reseller price of $348 at StockX.

4) Air Force 1 Low ‘Halloween’

Featuring a Black/Orange Blaze/White color palette, the 2005 Nike Air Force 1 Low Halloween is dressed in a whimsical two-toned pattern.

The upper of the silhouette is constructed with patent leather. While the front of the shoe is also clad in black patent, the rear of the shoes are orange in color. The swooshes are attached over the lateral and medial sides, accentuating the Blaze Orange hue.

The toe boxes and vamps on both the profiles are clad in black, and so are the outsoles. The shoe features "Air" lettering over a pristine white midsole.

The shoes were released on October 1, 2005, at a retail price of $100 and can currently be availed at reseller sites such as StockX at the price of $647.

5) Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Freddy Krueger’

SB Dunk Low ‘Freddy Krueger’ (Image via Nike)

The Nike SB Dunk Low 'Freddy Krueger' is one of the most iconic and well-known Halloween silhouettes. Although the pair was slated to be released in 2007 alongside two other pairs, it was never officially released to the public.

The colorway pays a tribute to the villain of Nightmare on Elm Street film franchise. Freddy Krueger's striped sweater pattern is seen throughout the shoe over the base of the sneaker. The striped lines are covered in beige leather overlays, which feature a few imitation blood splatters.

The iconic swooshes also pay tribute to Freddy's character and resemble the blades on the character's leather gloves. The sneakers' sockliners feature the graphic of burnt flesh, which is a nod to Krueger's face.

The sample shoe can be availed on reseller sites such as StockX and Sotheby's at a price of $19,000- $30,000.

With Halloween approaching, the swoosh label is already readying multiple silhouettes for the occasion. A few upcoming Halloween silhouettes from the swoosh label include - Neckface x SB Dunk Low, Nike Blazer Low, Nike Air Presto, and more.

This month sneakerheads might get to see releases of many spooky and whimsical Halloween-themed shoes.

