Where to buy Nike Dunk High “Plaid” shoes? Price and more details explored 

With a line of Christmas-themed sneakers, Nike is getting ready for the winter with an all-new Nike Dunk High iteration. The Oregon-based label recently unveiled an Air Jordan 1 Mid and Low decorated in holiday hues and embossed accents.

Additionally, a number of pairs with flannel-like accents have recently been introduced by the label, including the Air Force 1 Low, Dunk Low, and Blazer Mid. The Nike Dunk High "Plaid" is Swoosh's latest addition to this list.

The “Plaid” edition of the Nike Dunk High silhouette is expected to hit the footwear market in the next few weeks. Although the official drop date has not yet been confirmed, these Christmas-themed high-tops will be sold by Nike’s SNKRS app and other partnering retail shops. Interested purchasers can get them for $125 per pair.

Nike Dunk High Plaid colorway will arrive in red tartan prints for the arriving holiday season

Here's a detailed look at the Dunk High Plaid colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The time of the year has arrived to pull out the fleece blankets and sit on the floor by the fire. Seasonal wraps often feature tartan plaid designs, and Nike is incorporating the Scottish fabric into a range of Nike Sportswear classics, including the recently unveiled Dunk High silhouette.

The Swoosh label’s official web page mentions the story of its Dunk silhouette as,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

This high-top Dunk has a tartan pattern on its heel overlay, flaunting hues of black, green, and red in the typical Scottish checkered design.

The mudguard as well as eyestays of the shoe are colored in university red, while the toe box, quarter panel, and collar are covered with a deep black canvas underneath.

Take a closer look at the heels and toe tops of the Christmas inspired Nike Dunk High shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The tongue flaps as well as the lace fasteners carry the same hue, which is broken up by a "Bred" color scheme. For a more detailed look, the tongue flaps are adorned with tags bearing the shoe company's logo. The characteristic Swoosh is also given a light ivory revamp around the midfoot and extends down to the black leather tab on the heel counter.

While the sockliners are covered in black textiles, the insoles are made using similar ivory tones. These insoles are printed with bold black Nike Swoosh branding accents. The sole unit, which is covered in light ivory and has black accent embroidery on the midsole, completes the overall appearance.

Don’t forget to catch these “Plaid” Nike Dunk High shoes that are expected to hit the shelves soon in the coming months. These holiday exclusive shoes will be offered with a price tag of $125 via the e-commerce stores of Nike and other partnering retail vendors.

If you’re interested in revamping your footwear collection this Christmas season, then be sure to check out Nike’s official website and sign up for timely updates on this launch.

Poll : 0 votes