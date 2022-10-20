Where to buy Nike Dunk Low “Kentucky” and “Syracuse” restocks? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Nike Dunk Low is unquestionably one of the most beloved shoes in the sneaker community. The brand diligently attempts to bring back other much-loved classics along with newer designs.

The "Kentucky" and "Syracuse" colorways of the Nike Dunk Low are being brought back this time, and they're scheduled to drop in November this year.

The "Kentucky" and "Syracuse" colorways of the timeless Nike Dunk Low shoe are arriving on November 1, 2022, with a price tag of $110. These blue and orange University-themed low-tops will be sold via Nike and its partnering retail vendors.

Nike Dunk Low "Kentucky" and "Syracuse" iterations are re-releasing after the 2020 initial launch

Here's a closer look at the Kentucky and Syracuse colorways (Image via Hypebeast)

During 2019 and 2020, Nike Dunk Low experienced a significant uptick in popularity after being seen on the feet of stars, influencers, and designers. Although compared to now, releases were far more limited at the time. This is why pairs from that era now command higher resale prices.

The Nike Dunk Low's Kentucky and Syracuse color blockings were among the early 2020 offerings. Now, in 2022, these sneakers are scheduled to come back with better material.

The first "Kentucky" rendition features a Varsity Royal/White color scheme. This "Be True To Your School"-inspired timeless colorway honors the University of Kentucky. It features royal blue throughout its overlays, alongside pristine white used for the underlays. It is dressed in a traditional two-tone all-leather construction.

A pair of flat varsity royal lace loops ran up the white mesh tongue flap and finished just below the tongue tag bearing the Nike swoosh logo. Along the laterals, the typical Nike Swoosh also joins the blue design by crossing over the white leather collar underlays.

Take a closer look at the two colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

Departing from the conventional varsity royal Nike branding on the foam insert, the sockliner and insole don an all-white aesthetic. Ultimately, the white Dunk midsole and a rubber outer sole unit complete the look.

The next is the "Syracuse" iteration, which is covered in a White/Orange Blaze color scheme. This Dunk Low is also an important component of the classic "Be True To Your School" selection and celebrates Syracuse University. It features the traditional all-leather construction and two-tone color blocking.

The theme is tied up with brilliant orange overlays and underlays. The lace fasteners, branding on the tongue flap, and solid rubber outersole unit all feature bright orange tones. These Dunks remain stylish, just as they did in the 1980s, thanks to white accents on the tongue flaps, back heel counter logo, and midsole.

Mark your calendars for the upcoming "Kentucky" and "Syracuse" variants of the Nike Dunk Low silhouette. Both these pairs will kick off Swoosh's November sneaker releases, as they are expected to arrive on November 1. With a selling price label of $110 for each pair, these dual-toned low-tops will be sold by the online stores of Nike and a few other participating retail shops.

