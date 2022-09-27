Top 5 sneaker releases of October 2022 week 1 (October 1 and October 7) 

In terms of new sneaker designs, the sneaker community has been blessed with a number of new colorways for classic models thus far. Throughout 2022, sneakerheads were fascinated by the latest shoe designs and modifications.

As the month of October approaches, we see more intriguing releases planned by well-known shoe companies such as Nike, Adidas, Converse, Jordan, and others. For the first week of October 2022, we already have the ultra-modern Adidas Rovermule and the Jayson Tatum x Air Jordan 37 shoes, which are sure to please their fans.

So that you don't miss any of the major sneaker releases of the first week of October, Sportskeeda has compiled a list of the top five most anticipated shoe launches. These specifics will tell you where to buy them, how much they cost, and other important details.

Five best sneaker releases of first week of October 2022 to look for

1) UNDERCOVER x WTAPS x Converse Chuck 70 Z Hi

Take a closer look at the impending collab high-top shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Japanese streetwear pioneers UNDERCOVER and WTAPS released their "ONE OF ONE" collection earlier this year. A second drop from the collection appears to be on the way, with the co-released Converse Chuck 70 Z Hi set to drop this October.

The upcoming UNDERCOVER x WTAPS x Converse Chuck 70 Z Hi sneakers will go on sale on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Those interested in purchasing them should check with UNDERCOVER and WTAPS retailers.

The sneakers have a black canvas top with a white contrast seam and a classic white toecap. The co-branding UNDERCOVER and WTAPS is printed on the lateral heel, and the medial side of the shoe has a zipper for easy access.

2) Adidas Rovermule Adventure “Triple Black”

Take a closer look at the upcoming shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Rovermule Adventure is a new addition to Adidas' outdoor footwear collection. The new shoes, which have a foldable heel, can be worn as laceless shoes or slip-on mules.

These Rovermule Adventure shoes will hit the market on Saturday, October 1, 2022. These ultra-modern designs will be sold for $150 per pair through Adidas' online stores and other partnering vendors.

The Rovermules will be available in "Triple Black," a colorway inspired by Adidas' 2000s outdoor legacy. Its neoprene uppers feature mesh side panels, glued lateral stripes and metallic Trefoil logos. The sneaker's look is completed by thick sole sections with 3D topography-inspired designs carried over from the Adilette 22 slides.

3) Nike Dunk Low “UCLA”

The latest university-inspired Nike Dunk Low will be released in honor of the UCLA Bruins in the color schemes reminiscent of the Los Angeles Rams and the Golden State Warriors. The Nike Dunk Low "UCLA" colorway will be available on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

With a fixed price of $110 for each pair, these dual-toned low-top shoes will be sold by the Nike’s SNKRS app and a list of select retail shops. These pair come in a two-tone University Gold and Royal Blue color palette and feature a leather upper. Gold appears on the base, while Royal Blue is mostly built in overlays. The white midsoles complete the look. In addition, each pair will include an extra set of laces for switching between styles.

4) Nike LeBron 20 “Miami Heat”

Here's a detailed look at the impending shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike LeBron 20 silhouette was officially launched earlier this year. Several new colorways of LeBron James' 20th namesake shoe have since emerged on the internet. One of these was the "Miami Heat" remake, which is finally set to hit stores this fall.

The Nike LeBron 20 "Miami Heat" will go on sale for $200 per pair on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. You can find them at Nike's online store as well as other select retail locations.

Unlike previous Nike LeBron sneakers, this one has a new black knitted upper called Sphere with silver piping and a detachable gold velcro Swoosh with red piping. It has Zoom Air units in the heel counter and forefoot for support, as well a carbon fibre shank plate. Cushion is also used as a shock-absorbing material in the midsole. The sneaker is finished with a crimson outsole.

5) Air Jordan 37 “Jayson Tatum”

Take a closer look at the impending shoes (Image via Twitter/@fanofbasketbal2)

The Air Jordan 37 "Jayson Tatum" iteration is set to release on Friday, October 7, 2022. The Nike SNKRS app, as well as a number of other collaborating retailers, will sell these footwear pieces for $205 per pair.

The tongue and mudguard of the sneaker feature tattoo-style design motifs inspired by Pale Vanilla Lenoweave's own artwork. Each shoe also has a tongue with Jumpman and Jayson's JT logos as well as a black nubuck ankle collar and heel block with a bootie system, similar to the Huarache.

The black and Pale Vanilla midsole also features a double-layered forefoot Zoom Strobel system and Formula 23 foam. Finally, the gum outer sole unit with multiple patterns completes the look.

We've listed just a few of the many upcoming sneaker releases for October week 1. Fans and sneakerheads can simply sign up for updates on future releases by visiting the brands' official websites.

