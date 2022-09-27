Where to buy Nike Air Max Scorpion “Phantom” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Nike's Air Max was a breakthrough that turned heads in the sneaker industry. The cutting-edge design, which was first released in 1987, still controls the majority of the shoe scene. Over the years, this creative design has been introduced in a number of fresh models, the most recent of which was the Air Max Scorpion.

The Swoosh label is now getting ready to unveil a brand new "Phantom" colorway for the silhouette.

The soon-approaching “Phantom” colorway of the Nike Air Max Scorpion will hit the shelves on October 5, at 7:30 pm. These limited-edition soft-toned shoes will be available in both men’s and women’s sizes.

Readers can easily buy these pairs from the online websites of Nike’s SNKRS and other authorized retail merchants.

Nike Air Max Scorpion “Phantom” shoes were entirely developed during the COVID-19 pandemic

Take a closer look at the upcoming Air Max Scorpion Phantom sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

Over the past 35 years, the Swoosh team has grown the Air Max line-up, creating numerous additional models over the course of the technology's existence. The company is also introducing the Air Max Scorpion for 2022, a lifestyle option that is heading into the fashion world in October this year.

Even though the worst of the COVID-19 outbreak is behind us, its effects are still felt. The Air Max Scorpion, the company's most experimental design padded by exposed Air units and the only silhouette to be created wholly during the pandemic, was officially introduced by Nike Inc. in 2021.

A new product often undergoes a lengthy development process that might last up to two years, involving the production of several prototypes all around the world. Swoosh's staff shortened the development period for the most recent Air Max to just 18 months while building this daring cushioning system.

The description of the new Air Max Scorpion sneakers on the brand’s web page reads:

“We asked the Nike soothsayer what your future holds. The answer? A whole lotta comfort. Built around the concept of 'point loading' (translation: great responsiveness, better sensation, and improved cushioning), the Air Max Scorpion opens a new chapter in the book of footwear magic.”

These shoes are also referred to as Lemon Wash colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

When describing the Air Max Scorpion, which launched for the 35th anniversary of Air Max 1, it's difficult to know where to start. The sleek "Phantom" color of the Flyknit upper, which draws inspiration from the Air VaporMax, is interrupted by a black Swoosh that runs over the medial and lateral side walls.

From the toe tops all the way to the heel counters, the Light Cream mudguards encircle the shoe completely. Evidently, the small pull tab placed on the heel tab features a braille-style Nike emblem.

Rounding out the sneakers are the enormously thick Max Air midsoles, without which the description of the Air Max Scorpion would be incomplete. The end product is a really stunning color, complemented with lemon wash hues.

Don’t miss out on these upcoming Air Max Scorpion “Phantom” sneakers that are scheduled to release on October 5, 2022. Made in both men’s and women’s sizes, these sneakers will come with a $250 price tag.

One can also register on Nike’s official website for timely updates on this pair, as they will be sold by the brand’s SNKRS app.

