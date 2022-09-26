Where to buy Jayson Tatum x Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low “U City” shoes? Price and more details explored 

Michael Jordan’s sneaker label is prepping for the release of the newly designed Jayson Tatum x Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low silhouette.

The shoe label gives All-Star Jayson Tatum, a Jordan Brand athlete, his own rendition of the silhouette. Dubbed “U City,” the footwear design honors University City, which is his hometown just outside of St. Louis.

The impending Jayson Tatum x Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low “U City” rendition is all set to launch in the upcoming weeks. However, the actual release date remains unclear as of now. These low-tops will be sold at Nike’s online store and have no set release date as of now. The shoes will be priced at $120 per pair.

If you are unable to purchase these sneakers from Swoosh's online site, make sure to check with other partner retail stores.

Jayson Tatum x Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low “U City” shoes will arrive in pale ivory and red overlays

Take a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Throughout the entirety of Michael Jordan's NBA line of work, Nike's flagship brand offered scaled-down versions of popular models like the Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low in addition to premium numbered models (like Jordan 1, 2, 3, and more). The silhouette's 2002 debut, which drew influence from the highly sought-after Air Jordan 1 Low, was greeted with minimal excitement, and it subsequently went out of style. So far, at least.

Jayson Tatum, the most recent athlete to receive a trademark silhouette from Jordan Brand, will leave his stamp on the Nu Retro 1 Low after vintage hues of the design, including the "Chicago," have already been revealed to make a comeback.

The uppers of the “U City” shoes will appear in premium leather makeup. The design features a Pale Ivory/University Red-Pale Vanilla color scheme all over. Similar to AJ1 Low, the pattern starts with radially aligned perforations covering the toe tops.

The "U.City," "J," and "98" embroidery featured on the toe, tongue, and heel, respectively, added a tribute to Tatum's University City, Missouri hometown as well as personal information on this St. Louis Cardinals-like hue.

The midfoot features segmented cream leather sections that serve as eyestays. An additional debossed Jordan Wings emblem is exposed, all on top of a foundation fashioned from white leather.

The white laces and the "J" lettering of the same color on the lacing loop contrast with the vivid red leather that lines the toebox and tongue. On the rear side, the heel counter is accomplished with a cream leather. It is further embellished with Jayson Tatum's birth year, 1998, which is inscribed in red.

Finalizing the esthetics is a pale ivory rubber midsole with cream Jumpman branding.

They are banded together with a cream and red rubber outer sole unit to complete the look. On the side, these sole units are embossed with Jumpman logos.

These low-tops come with four different sets of lace loops, including red, vanilla, pale ivory, and black. So, wearers may simply alter various looks by combining and contrasting them.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Jayson Tatum x Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low “U City” colorway, which is expected to enter the sneaker market in the coming days. With a price tag of $120 for each pair, these Holiday-special shoes will be sold at the e-commerce locations of Swoosh and other partnering retail chains.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far