Where to buy Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Gazelle Indoor collab shoes? Everything we know so far 

Adidas is preparing to launch its latest Gazelle shoes that globally acclaimed sneaker designer Sean Wotherspoon will reinterpret.

The Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Gazelle Indoor sneakers are expected to hit the shelves later this year. Although most of the details of these low-top sneakers are being kept under cover by the partnering labels, interested readers will be able to purchase these shoes from their e-commerce stores alongside other authorized retail merchants.

Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Gazelle Indoor collab sneakers are covered in playful graphics

Take a detailed look at the impending Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Gazelle Indoor collab sneakers (Image via Instagram/@seanwotherspoon)

For those who don't know, this isn't the first instance of their collaborative launch. The iconic sneaker designer first partnered with the German athletic label in 2020. Since then, the duo has come together many times to introduce their SuperEarth, ZX8000, and Superturf releases. Most recently, they debuted their brilliantly colored Orketro shoes.

As the founder of Round Two has revealed, a new sneaker project is in the works, and it appears that Sean Wotherspoon and Adidas will continue their successful collaborations in 2022.

Not long ago, the designer teased the early images of his vibrant Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Gazelle Indoor collaboration via his official Instagram handle, which surely enticed his fans.

The uppers of this model feature a corduroy construction. Most of the uppers are covered in playful touches of blue, green, red, and yellow, making these shoes more attractive.

These multicolored designs are scattered across the uppers and appear to be made of sustainable materials like the duo's previous works.

Here, the tongue flaps are fashioned from sail elements with colorful prints. The tongue areas are complete with crisp white lace loops. The Adidas' signature side stripes are executed in navy textiles.

Towards the rear side, the heel tabs highlighted with red fabric are embellished with an embroidered Wotherspoon logo. The semi-transparent outer sole units that match the shoes tie up the design. These outer sole units are embossed with Adidas Originals trefoil logos towards the heels.

Keep a watchful eye out for the upcoming Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Gazelle Indoor shoes, which will supposedly arrive in the coming weeks. You can also sign up to the shoe label's website for quick updates on the arriving pairs.

More about Sean Wotherspoon

Sean Wotherspoon is one of the world's most well-known sneakerheads and the creator of the Nike Air Max 97/1, one of the most well-liked shoes of 2018. His Air Max 97/1 is widely sought after, a successful collaboration with the brilliance of Nike. Wotherspoon started the vintage sneaker business when he was only 23, but it has multiplied since then.

To display and wear the unique sneakers they've created, Wotherspoon and his biz partner Chris Russow created their own biographical YouTube show in 2015. Sean eventually gained fame by collaborating with big names such as Guess, ASICS, and more. Stay tuned for his latest designs as sneakerheads across the world are sure that it'll deliver what it promises.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far