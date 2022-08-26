Where to buy the Adidas x Sean Wotherspoon x Hot Wheels collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Adidas Originals is continuing its collaboration with Round Two founder Sean Wotherspoon and the iconic toy franchise, Hot Wheels. Sean Wotherspoon, Hot Wheels, and Adidas Originals have joined forces to form a three-way collaborative range offering footwear and apparel.

The American shoe designer's latest project with the German sportswear giant is unexpected. It offers the pieces such as the Superturf Adventure silhouette, the signature slides, and the Adilette, clad in the Hot Wheels theme.

The collection was released in parts on the official e-commerce site of Adidas. The apparel and the Adilettes were dropped on August 18, 2022, whereas the Superturf Adventure sneakers were launched on August 25, 2022.

More about the newly launched Adidas x Sean Wotherspoon x Hot Wheels apparel and footwear collection

Newly launched Adidas x Sean Wotherspoon x Hot Wheels apparel and footwear collection (Image via Adidas)

For this collection, the Round Two co-founder Wotherspoon took his love for all things automotive and Hot Wheels to create a racing-themed apparel and footwear collection.

The Adidas Originals Superturf Adventure silhouette and the signature Adilette slides lead the collaboration. For the Superturf Adventure silhouette, the triad takes on retro-inspired sneakers and applies multiple Hot Wheels-inspired details.

The sneakers are constructed out of mesh underlay in white, whereas the uppers are strapped in synthetic white leather. The mesh underlays include intersectional webbing, which is accentuated by baby pink, purple, and baby blue.

A mash-up of hues works its way across the middle and forms a reference to Adidas' iconic Three Stripes. Another detail is added with a yellow synthetic piece, which works as the placket around the blue tongue, acting as a surrounding bumper while itself hidden by the red and white zipper.

More details are added with rope laces, Hot Wheels' slogan, "It's not the same without the flame," lettering, and the Adidas branding over the birdseye view. On the other hand, the rear sees a baby blue accent working alongside red webbing tabs and velcro-attached swappable patches.

The Adidas Original's Superturf Adventure sneakers can be availed at a retail price of $160.

The second item on the list is the Adilette, clad in a flame graphic intertwined with the "SW" signature. The base of the slippers is covered in basic blue. A blue gradient theme is continued all over the Adilette slippers. The Adilettes can be availed at a retail price of $60.

The Adilettes set the tone for the accompanying capsule collection, which spotlights the multi-branded race jacket, tees, long-sleeve tees, trail shorts, bucket hats, and a reversible tote bag.

The apparel collection includes:

Race Jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $170. Tee, which can be availed at a retail price of $40. Mesh Long Sleeve Tee, which can be availed at a retail price of $60. Trail Shorts, which can be availed at a retail price of $60.

The apparel pieces from the collection are casual and sporty, with a color palette of red, blue, and white. The red hue is everywhere in association with the Hot Wheels company logo. The collection's key element is the inclusion of the peace sign designed to resemble the sun.

In the sun's center, the "SW" moniker is scribbled and found on every piece. The products feature the toy car company's signature flaming logo. The apparel and Adilettes were launched on the official e-commerce site of Adidas CONFIRMED on August 18, 2022.

For the second drop, the Superturf Adventure opened up for early access on August 18, 2022. The shoe was later launched officially on August 25, 2022.

Edited by Piyush Bisht