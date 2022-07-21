Where to buy Paul George's Hot Wheels x Nike PG 6 sneakers? Price and more explored

Oregon-based footwear giant Nike is collaborating with the iconic toy car brand, Hot Wheels, to honor Los Angeles Clippers player Paul George's love for cars.

Off the basketball court, George is known for his various hobbies, including fishing, golfing, and of course his growing and already impressive car collection, showcasing his affinity for automobiles.

In relation to the latter, Paul George's iconic silhouette with the swoosh label, PG 6, will be receiving a makeover inspired by Hot Wheels. A release date for the shoes hasn't been announced at the time of writing. But according to Hypebeast, they'll likely be in stores and on Nike's SNKRS app in the coming weeks for $120.

Paul George is currently enjoying a fruitful off-season. He just got married and the LA Clippers added John Wall in a free-agent deal. Now, Nike has revealed his latest sneakers in a high-speed makeover from Hot Wheels.

The sneakers have been designed in a playful fashion, with a plethora of details received from the toy car brand. PG 13's (Paul George's nickname) signature basketball model's uppers are constructed out of synthetic materials. In tune with anything coming from Hot Wheels, the sneakers come clad in a loud colorway.

Most of the upper is clad in bold blue with a red gradient effect at the top near the lacing area, collars, and tongue tags. This blue-to-red gradient effect is likely a nod to the iconic Hot Wheels logo wallpaper and gives the sneakers an American muscle finish.

A hot rod theme continues over the signature shoe with the addition of flaming backwards swoosh logos on the lateral sides. More thematic alluring details are added with a firey iteration of George's famous #13 numbering, his jersey number, accented on the medial sides of the sneakers.

The entire throat of the sneakers is covered in black and white checkerboard prints, which is a nod to the final lap flag seen in the races. More details have been added with the special branding spread across the tongues in a mis-matched pattern of the Clippers' guard logo on the right pair, and the Hot Wheels insignia on the left.

That's not all, the design is finished off with the graphic sockliners featuring red flames and co-branded hits. The shoes come packaged in a custom box to round off the aesthetic portion.

From the specific performance standpoint, the PG 6 sneakers feature a full-length reach foam midsole with an outsole pattern to accommodate Paul George's multi-directional playing style.

The sneaker marks the first partnership between LA Clippers' basketball player, PG 13 and the toy car brand. With George's love for automobiles being widely known, there couldn't have been a better collaboration. He owns an impressive car collection, which includes a Range Rover, Ferrari 258 Spider, Jeep Wrangler, and more.

