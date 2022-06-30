Where to buy Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Orketro sneakers? Everything we know so far

Round Two founder, Sean Wotherspoon, is continuing his partnership with the German sportswear giant Adidas after their previous collaborative offerings of EQT Support '93 and Superturf Adventure sneakers. This time, the American shoe designer and German sportswear giant are collaborating for a newly introduced Orketro silhouette.

Introduced earlier this year by the trefoil label, the Orketro shoes are inspired by a '90s running silhouette under the Adidas Originals sub-division. Now, Sean Wotherspoon is giving the silhouette a futuristic spin with the addition of solid linework. No release date of the shoe has been announced, but one can expect the shoes to arrive soon on the Adidas CONFIRMED app.

More about the upcoming futuristic spin over the Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Originals Orketro sneakers

Upcoming futuristic spin over the Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Originals Orketro sneakers (Image via @sean_wotherspoon / Instagram)

Sean Wotherspoon took to his official Instagram handle to share a pic of the upcoming Orketro sneakers, to which the shoe designer himself gave a makeover. In the caption, he wrote,

"One of my favorite sneakers I have ever worked on"

The Orketro silhouette is a 90's inspired lifestyle sneakers with a twist for the modern era, and vintage curator Sean Wotherspoon is assisting with the new makeover for the silhouette. The shoe designer joined the Three Stripes' creative partners' roster in 2020 and has already designed several Originals silhouettes, which were rooted in the eco-friendly approach of the trefoil label.

After a sure-fire start to his collaboration in 2020, the collaborative offerings of the vintage curator are now seeing not one but two new collaborations, an Adidas Gazelle colorway and a new Orketro colorway. Speaking of the latest Orketro silhouette, the designer is opting for a sustainable approach.

Wotherspoon's upcoming efforts are continuing the German footwear behemoth's goal of using non-virgin polyester across its entire lineup of products by 2024. It is simultaneously promoting the company's mainline (Originals) offerings. Sean continued his efforts for eco-friendliness with the vegan-friendly release.

Sneaker opts for mesh construction over the uppers, and the sole unit is reminiscent of turn-of-the-century performance running sneakers from the German sportswear brand, dubbed Response CL. The mesh upper is combined with the suede and corduroy overlays construction.

The sneaker's upper base is clad in a pink hue, contrasting with black corduroy and gray suede overlays. A mash of colors is added with the additional colorful linework, including navy blue and yellow, in a weaved pattern around the shoe's upper.

The bold upper is paired with the adiPrene sole unit, which arrives in a yellowed-white hue with various colors atop it. The multi-colored arrangements over the soles combine the shades of blue, yellow, red, and black, a unique and uncommon characteristic of traction in today's market, which often indulges in monochrome sneakers.

Wotherspoon's initials "SW" logo land on the sneakers' forefoot toe boxes, while his iconic logo is accentuated over the tongue, further cementing the sneaker collaborator space of trefoil with Wotherspoon's legacy.

Wotherspoon's take on the Orketro silhouette, inspired by the brutalist architecture, is, as usual, donned in bursts of colors throughout the sneakers. Design-wise, the uppers opt for a half/half split of retro runners and modern embroidery. Sean didn't shy away from the mash-up of colors with the use of royal blue, orange, teal green, pastel pink, and black, all present over neutral suedes.

A release date and price details haven't been released by the involved labels yet, however, the Original's silhouette is expected to be released over the CONFIRMED app soon.

